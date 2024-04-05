Diljit Dosanjh reveals his connection with parents broke at 11 after they did THIS; Find out

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is currently enjoying the success of his recently released movie Crew. The movie has earned over Rs 80 crores globally so far and is not stopping anytime soon. Diljit Dosanjh who has now gone miles and beyond in his career recently looked back at his life and revealed why he lost touch with his parents.

Diljit Dosanjh on moving out of his home at the age of 11

The 40-year-old performer spoke about his childhood and his relationship with his parents in an interview with Ranveer Allahabadia. Born in 1984, in the village of Punjab’s Dosanjh Kalan, Dosanjh revealed that at the tender age of 11, his parents sent him away to live with a relative in Ludhiana. He shared that the decision was made without consulting him.

Remembering that time, Dosanjh revealed how the separation strained his relationship with his parents. "I was eleven years old when I left my home and started living with my mamaji," he recalled. The Crew actor added, "I came to the city leaving my village behind. I shifted to Ludhiana. He (Diljit’s maternal uncle) said ‘send him to the city with me’ and my parents said ‘yes, take him.’ My parents did not even ask me.”

Advertisement

Dosanjh said that the lack of communication technology at the time created a larger divide. He said, “We didn’t have mobile phones back then, even if I had to call home or receive a call from my parents, it cost us money. So I started becoming distant from my family.”

Diljit Dosanjh holds immense respect for his parents

Especially towards his mother whom he holds in high regard. “I respect my mother a lot. My father is a very sweet person. He did not ask me anything. He did not even ask which school I studied. But my connection with them broke. Not just with them, with everyone,” he stated.

Currently, the multi-talented artist is preparing for the release of his upcoming movie Amar Singh Chamkila where he will be portraying the role of the late Punjabi musician, Amar Singh Chamkila. The movie will start streaming on Netflix on April 12 and also stars Parineeti Chopra as the female lead.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh reflects on his historic Coachella performance: ‘I wasn't a deserving candidate’