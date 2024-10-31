Shah Rukh Khan had an unexpected reaction after Ameesha Patel rejected Chalte Chalte, recalls actress: ‘He took me into the dubbing studio…’

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer Chalte Chalte was initially offered to Ameesha Patel. However, the actress couldn’t be a part of the film as she claims her secretary never informed her about it. Recently, the Gadar 2 actress revealed how Shah Rukh Khan reacted to the actress’ decision to opt out of the film.

During a recent conversation with BeautybyBiE, Ameesha Patel talked about the highs and lows of her career. She stated that she never regretted any decision in her life. Nevertheless, there will always be "what if." The actress explained her point by noting the film she didn’t do because of various reasons.

The actress shared that she couldn’t be a part of some of the films due to unavailability of dates, or she couldn’t see her doing the part, while some she lost out on for reasons unknown. She admitted that some of her films became huge successes, while some failed. She then talked about Shah Rukh Khan’s Chalte Chalte and stated that she never knew that she was even offered the part.

“When the film was about to release and Shah Rukh was dubbing for it, he took me into the dubbing studio and showed me a few edits. He said, ‘Come, Let me show you a few edits of some footage of a film that you declined.’ I replied, ‘Shah Rukh, what have I declined?’ and he said, ‘This film,'” the actress recalled.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan earlier this year, Ameesha highlighted how there was a divide between the work being offered to her and people managing her work. “For a long time, there was a hierarchy of secretaries and managers; they didn’t let projects get to the actor. There was a lot of that,” she had said.

She also named the likes of Yash Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Sajid Nadiadwala who she stated were “scared” to approach her because of the person managing her.

Ameesha made her massive comeback last year in Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2 alongside Sunny Deol. The sequel to 2001 was released last year and featured her reprising her role of Sakina. The film emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of Bollywood.

