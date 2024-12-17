8 upcoming Ajay Devgn movies that will ensure an amazing cinematic experience for fans

Ajay Devgn is certainly one of the busiest stars in the film industry. In 2024, he entertained the audience in movies like Shaitaan, Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, and Singham Again. The actor is gearing up for an exciting lineup of projects in the future. Let’s take a look at Ajay Devgn’s upcoming movies that are absolutely worth the wait.

8 upcoming Ajay Devgn movies to watch out for:



1. Azaad

Ajay Devgn’s next movie is Azaad. The epic action adventure marks the Bollywood debut of his nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani. Diana Penty, Mohit Malik, and Piyush Mishra will be seen in pivotal roles.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie is about a young stable boy who develops a bond of friendship and loyalty with a horse named Azaad. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor and co-produced by Abhishek Nayyar and Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad is set to hit the big screens on January 17, 2025.

2. Raid 2

Another Ajay Devgn upcoming film is Raid 2. The crime thriller is a sequel to the 2018 movie Raid. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, it is slated to release in cinemas on May 1, 2025. Ajay Devgn will be reprising his role as IRS Amay Patnaik. The cast also includes Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that the latter will be seen in a negative role.

A source close to the development shared, “Raid 2 will stay true to the world of Raid, but this time, the drama and thrill will be twice that of the first part. It takes inspiration from real-life incidents, but Raj Kumar Gupta has taken liberties to make it cinematic for the audience. The face-off of Ajay and Riteish is going to be a treat for the audience, as it has been a while since the two powerhouses of talents indulged in a hero vs villain battle.”

3. De De Pyaar De 2

Another sequel on the Ajay Devgn upcoming movies list is De De Pyaar De 2. It follows the first part, De De Pyaar De, which was released in 2019. Rakul Preet Singh is also set to return. In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla shared the news about the fresh casting of R Madhavan.

A source stated, “Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan had a horrific face-off in Shaitaan, and now, come 2025, the duo will again lock horns in De De Pyaar De 2. However, this time around, their on-screen chemistry will have a complete makeover, as the face-off will have a lot of comic undertones.”

The Anshul Sharma directorial was initially scheduled to arrive on May 1, 2025, but the latest update is that it has been pushed to September.

4. Son of Sardaar 2

Another highly anticipated Ajay Devgn upcoming movie is Son of Sardaar 2. It is a sequel to the 2012 action comedy Son of Sardaar. The cast of the Vijay Kumar Arora directorial also includes Sanjay Dutt, Mrunal Thakur, Vindu Dara Singh, Sharat Saxena, Ravi Kishan, Chunky Panday, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Mukul Dev, and more. Son of Sardaar 2 is expected to be released in 2025.

5. Dhamaal 4

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ajay confirmed that he was doing the comedy Dhamaal 4. Earlier in 2024, we broke the news that director Indra Kumar is preparing to take the next installment of the Dhamaal series on the floors. He is planning to get back the entire cast of Ajay, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi from the previous film.

6. Golmaal 5

Golmaal is another popular comic franchise in Bollywood. Created by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, and Golmaal Again—all starred Ajay. Rohit has confirmed to Pinkvilla that Golmaal 5 is planned.

7. Drishyam 3

Among the most loved Ajay Devgn films is the crime thriller Drishyam. The tale of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family entertained the audience throughout the movie and then in its sequel, Drishyam 2 (2022). In an exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass in 2024, Ajay confirmed that Drishyam 3 was being written.

8. Shaitaan 2

Ajay was seen in the supernatural thriller Shaitaan along with R Madhavan and Jyothika in 2024. The film was directed by Vikas Bahl. During the Pinkvilla Masterclass, Ajay revealed that a sequel was in the scripting stage.

Apart from these, Ajay is also reportedly collaborating with Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti for a jungle adventure, which features him as a forest ranger. The actor will also be seen again in Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe with a potential Singham vs Chulbul Pandey (Salman Khan) in the future. Which Ajay Devgn upcoming movie are you looking forward to the most?

