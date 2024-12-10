Kartik Aaryan calls himself ‘lone warrior’; claims he won’t get any industry support ahead: ‘Despite delivering BB3, nobody will…’

It’s safe to say that Kartik Aaryan has come a long way in the industry, and through his choice of movies and roles, he has proven his mettle. However, the actor still feels that he is a 'lone warrior' and despite starring in a successful film like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, 'he won’t get industry support for the journey ahead.' In a recent interview, he stated, "Nobody will rally behind me, and there is still a large section I could never win over."

In a recent interview with GQ India, Kartik Aaryan shared that he considers himself a "lone warrior" and emphasized that he bought his house with his own money after working hard. He acknowledged that despite the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, he doesn't expect any industry support for his future projects.

Aaryan admitted that he has come to terms with the fact that no one will rally behind him, and he still has to hustle for his next film.

When asked if he feels "some people" want him to fail, he responded affirmatively, stating that he senses it. While he has met some wonderful people during his journey, The Chandu Champion actor believes there is a large section of people he will never win over, and he has no desire to do so.

He further added that the only people he aims to win over are his audience, as they are the ones who continue to support him, and their validation is all he needs.

Advertisement

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor in another old chat with India Today shared what worked in his favor. He pressed that his audience views his success as an Indian dream they can relate to and mentioned that they connect with his journey, including the ups and downs, on a very personal level.

He further explained that he has come to realize that many people, both actors and those outside the profession, relate to his journey in their way. Aaryan emphasized that there’s no manipulation involved in this connection. He believes the relatability factor is key, with his audience seeing him as "one of them."

On the work front, Kartik is set to share the screen once again with Triptii Dimri in Anurag Basu’s next love story.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal ‘spellbound’ by Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Love and War sets co-starring Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor: 'You can't just...'