7 Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha movies that reflect ‘Do Anjaane’ stars' electrifying chemistry

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha are two legendary actors who are the face of the Indian film industry. While their extensive filmography of decades does the talking for them, their humble and loving nature and the positive vibes they exude say so much about their personalities. As we look back at their legacy, we curated this list of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha movies that every cinema lover should watch once in their lifetime.

7 Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha movies you can’t afford to miss:

1. Do Anjaane

Star cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Prem Chopra, Pradeep Kumar, Utpal Dutt, Lalita Pawar

Genre: Drama

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

Director: Dulal Guha

Year of release: 1976

Where to watch: Prime Video

Do Anjaane is a tale of a couple who is made to part ways after a close friend tries to kill her husband. After meeting with a tragic accident, he loses his memory. But years later, he remembers his wife, who has now grown up to be a Bollywood star. Determined to seek revenge from the culprit and take custody of his child, the man takes the legal route. The movie ends on a happy note.

2. Khoon Pasina

Star cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Vinod Khanna, Nirupa Roy, Asrani, Aruna Irani, Bharat Bhushan, Kader Khan

Genre: Action/Drama

IMDb rating:6.0/10

Director: Rakesh Kumar

Year of release: 1977

Some remember Khoon Pasina as the superhit movie in which Amitabh Bachchan passionately fights a tiger. Revolving around the lives of two best pals, separated by the antagonist, they lead different lives while fighting crime in their ways. Years later, they cross paths when one is levied with the responsibility to avenge the death of an innocent farmer from the other, who is wrongly accused of taking his life. Upon finding the trust, they join hands to clean the crime in their vicinity.

3. Ganga Ki Saugand

Star cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Amjad Khan, Pran, I. S. Johar, Bindu, Anju Mahendru

Genre: Action/Drama

IMDb rating: 5.1/10

Director: Sultan Ahmed

Year of release: 1978

Where to watch: Jio Cinema, Prime Video

The hit movie of the hot jodi of 1978, Ganga Ki Saugand, was penned by Indian screenwriter and director Wajahat Mirza. The movie showcases a man’s grit and determination to take down the evil man who used to abuse women in society and was also the reason for his mother’s tragic demise. He swears on the Holy River Ganges to seek revenge. The end is even more tragic than the tale itself.

4. Muqaddar Ka Sikandar

Star cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Vinod Khanna, Raakhee, Ranjeet, Amjad Khan

Genre: Drama/Romance

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Director: Prakash Mehra

Year of release: 1978

Loosely inspired by the popular tragic love story Devdas and the French play, Cyrano de Bergerac, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar tells the story of an orphan man Sikandar raised in the slums of Bombay. The movie ended up breaking several box-office records and continues to remain one of the iconic Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha movies. Reports suggest that it was the last film in which Big B and Vinod Khanna shared the screen together.

5. Mr. Natwarlal

Star cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Ajit, Kader Khan, Amjad Khan

Genre: Action/Drama/Thriller

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

Director: Rakesh Kumar

Year of release: 1979

A blockbuster, Mr. Natwarlal was inspired by a notorious Indian conman of the same name. while the movie showcased his revenge over an evil man, it also featured a children’s song, Mere Paas Aao Mere Doston, Ek Qissa Suno, sung by Senior Bachchan.

6. Suhaag

Star cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Shashi Kapoor, Parveen Babi, Amjad Khan, Nirupa Roy, Kader Khan

Genre: Action/Musical/Romance

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

Director: Manmohan Desai

Year of release: 1979

Where to watch: Prime Video

Another Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha movie that shouldn’t be missed is Suhaag, which was one of the highest-grossing films of 1979. The movie narrates how two brothers, separated at birth, come together to take over the vigil. While one becomes a cop, the other becomes a criminal. But when they come together unknowingly, they become best pals. In the end, their compassion towards each other makes them collectively take down the evil with their good intentions.

7. Silsila

Star cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Shashi Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar

Genre: Family drama

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Director: Yash Chopra

Year of release: 1981

Where to watch: Prime Video

Silsila is about the tale of lovers with strings attached to each other. It touches upon several societal evils, showcasing a man oscillating between performing his duties and trying to live a life with the love of his life. But in the end, everyone does the right thing and eventually ends up with people they love dearly.

