11 best Rekha movies that prove she will always be timeless

Rekha is one of the very few evergreen actresses the Hindi film Industry has ever seen. Today, we are going to highlight some of the best Rekha movies. For years, the actress has swooned fans with her good looks and impeccable acting skills. Even today, fans swear by her beauty. Born as Bhanurekha Ganesan, she changed her stage name to Rekha. The seasoned actress worked in more than 180 films and has won several awards for her acting skills.

Rekha started her career as a child actress in the 1958 Telugu film Inti Guttu. Rekha’s first Hindi film Sawan Bhadon was released in 1970. However, the actress got an appreciation for her skills later in the films Ghar and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

From Umrao Jaan to Khoon Bhari Maang, Rekha has delivered several outstanding performances and won several hearts with her screen presence. Rekha’s latest movie was Shamitabh in which played herself and the movie was released in 2015. Rekha has a large list of films in her umbrella so, without wasting any time, let’s read about the 11 best Rekha movies.

Below is the list of 11 best Rekha movies in which she stunningly showcased her talent

1. Khoobsurat

Cast: Ashok Kumar, Rekha, Rakesh Roshan

Ashok Kumar, Rekha, Rakesh Roshan Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Hrishikesh Mukherjee IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family

Comedy, Drama, Family Release year: 1980

1980 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, SonyLiv

Rekha played a spunky and free-spirited relative in this movie. She acted as a voice who stood by the right. With a superb storyline, brilliant performances, and soulful music, the Khoobsurat movie is a masterpiece that is still remembered by many.

2. Kalyug

Cast: Shashi Kapoor, Rekha, Raj Babbar

Shashi Kapoor, Rekha, Raj Babbar Director: Shyam Benegal

Shyam Benegal IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Release year: 1981

1981 Where to watch: YouTube

Shyam Benegal’s Kalyug is a modern-day adaptation of Mahabharata that was released in 1981. The audience appreciated the fierce and total competition between the two related business families. The film had its world premiere at the 12th Moscow International Film Festival.

3. Umrao Jaan

Cast: Rekha, Farooq Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah

Rekha, Farooq Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah Director: Muzaffar Ali

Muzaffar Ali IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Movie Genre: Drama, Musical, Romance

Drama, Musical, Romance Release year: 1981

1981 Where to watch: YouTube

Directed by Muzaffar Ali, Umrao Jaan is the story of a courtesan, and the film was released in 1981. The movie is packed with mesmerizing performances of Rekha, catchy songs, and elements of romance, bravery, and grief. Rekha won the best actress at the 29th National Film Awards for her extraordinary performance. Her performance is still fresh in her fans’ minds.

4. Khoon Bhari Maang

Cast: Rekha, Kabir Bedi, Sonu Walia

Rekha, Kabir Bedi, Sonu Walia Director: Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan IMDb Rating: 6.6

6.6 Movie Genre: Drama, Thriller, Action

Drama, Thriller, Action Release year: 1988

1988 Where to watch: YouTube

Khoon Bhari Maang is a story of revenge that was released in 1988. This movie explores the themes of greed, revenge, and plastic surgery. Rekha played the role of a rich widow who took revenge on her now husband when he tried to kill her for the money.

5. Krrish

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rekha

Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rekha Director: Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan IMDb Rating: 6.4

6.4 Movie Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi Release year: 2006

2006 Where to watch: Online

Krrish stars Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles. Rekha played Sonia Mehra as Krishna’s grandmother. The storyline continued from Koi.. Mil Gaya. The movie is about how Krishna became Krrish, a masked hero, who took his revenge for his father’s death and used his superpowers to protect others. Rekha mesmerized everyone with her performance.

6. Silsila

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra IMDb Rating: 7.2

7.2 Movie Genre: Drama, Family, Romance

Drama, Family, Romance Release year: 1981

1981 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Released in 1981, Silsila is a romantic movie directed by Yash Chopra. It is a story of a love triangle between Amit (played by Amitabh Bachchan), his wife (played by Jaya Bachchan), and his former partner (played by Rekha). Silsila was the last movie that captured Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha in one frame.

7. Koi…Mil Gaya

Cast: Rekha, Preity G Zinta, Hrithik Roshan

Rekha, Preity G Zinta, Hrithik Roshan Director: Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan IMDb Rating: 7.1

7.1 Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy

Action, Drama, Fantasy Release year: 2003

2003 Where to watch: YouTube

One of the popular films Koi..Mil Gaya was released in 2003. The story revolves around a disabled man whose life took an unexpected turn when he met an alien. With a fresh storyline, amazing acting by the cast, and melodious songs, this film is still fresh in viewers’ minds. Koi..Mil Gaya was directed by Rakesh Roshan.

8. Ghar

Cast: Vinod Mehra, Rekha, Prema Narayan

Vinod Mehra, Rekha, Prema Narayan Director: Manik Chatterjee, Gulzar

Manik Chatterjee, Gulzar IMDb Rating: 7.2

7.2 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Release year: 1978

1978 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema

Starring Vinod Mehra, Rekha, and Prema Narayan in the lead roles, the film is a story of a newlywed couple whose life changed after a gruesome incident. The music of the film was composed by RD Burman. For her acting skills, Rekha was nominated for Filmfare Awards for Best Actress.

9. Lajja

Cast: Manisha Koirala, Rekha, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit

Manisha Koirala, Rekha, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Rajkumar Santoshi IMDb Rating: 6.6

6.6 Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Release year: 2001

2001 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

Lajja is an action drama film that features an ensemble star cast including Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, and Madhuri Dixit. The film showcases the plight of women in India. Rekha was nominated for Filmfare Awards for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film.

10. Bahurani

Cast: Rekha, Rakesh Bedi, Urmila Bhatt

Rekha, Rakesh Bedi, Urmila Bhatt Director: Manik Chatterjee

Manik Chatterjee IMDb Rating: 6.3

6.3 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family

Comedy, Drama, Family Release year: 1989

1989 Where to watch: Zee5, Amazon Prime Video

Bahurani is directed by Manik Chatterjee and was released in 1989. This family drama was loved by many. Bahurani tells the story of how a modern guy’s life changed after he got married to a small-town girl. The music of the film was composed by RD Burman.

11. Mr. Natwarlal

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Ajit Khan

Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Ajit Khan Director: Rakesh Kumar

Rakesh Kumar IMDb Rating: 6.5

6.5 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Action

Drama, Romance, Action Release year: 1979

1979 Where to watch: YouTube

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha in the lead roles, Mr Natwarlal is a romantic drama film. The movie and the lead character were inspired by a notorious Indian conman, Natwarlal. The film was loved by everyone and people like Amitabh and Rekha’s chemistry in the film.

Time and again, Rekha has proved her acting prowess and her contribution to Indian cinema is worth appreciating. She has worked in several film industries and made her mark through her timeless beauty and brilliant acting skills. The above-mentioned Rekha movies are perfect for you to binge-watch.

Tell us which is your favorite Rekha movie in the comments section.

