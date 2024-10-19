9 best Salman Khan 90s movies that make us want to call him 'Saajan'

He has been ruling the industry since Salman Khan made his on-screen debut with the 1988 Bollywood film, Biwi Ho To Aisi. The 90s was the golden era of his career that made him the superstar that he is today. We revisited some of his iconic movies of that era and curated this list of Salman Khan's 90s movies that will make you fall in love with him all over again.

9 best Salman Khan 90s movies to watch this weekend:

1. Saajan

Star cast: Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Kader Khan, Reema Lagoo, Laxmikant Berde

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Genre: Drama/Musical/Romance

Year of release: 1991

Director: Lawrence D'Souza

Where to watch: Jio Cinema/ Prime Video

Saajan is an award-winning love story that revolves around two best friends who fall in love with the same girl. The audience loved the movie so much that it was unofficially remade in Telugu as Allari Priyudu.

2. Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Star cast: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Reema Lagoo, Anupam Kher

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Year of release: 1994

Director: Sooraj Barjatya

Where to watch: Netflix/Prime Video/Zee5

This best Salman Khan 90s movies list won’t be complete without Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! The musical romantic drama film made the actor the heartthrob of many females who yearned to have a loving and caring partner like Prem.

3. Karan Arjun

Star cast: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Raakhee Gulzar, Mamta Kulkarni, Kajol

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

Genre: Action/Drama

Year of release: 1995

Director: Rakesh Roshan

Where to watch: Zee5

After being part of many romantic movies, Salman Khan stepped into the action era and showcased his chiseled body in Karan Arjun. The movie showcases how two titular brothers reincarnated in different parts of the country, come together to seek revenge for their and their father’s death.

4. Judwaa

Star cast: Salman Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Rambha

IMDb rating: 6.1/10

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Year of release: 1997

Director: David Dhawan

Where to watch: Jio Cinema/Prime Video

With Judwaa, the Tiger 3 star took a quick jump from action to comedy. He managed to tickle many funny bones with the comic caper which remains to be one of Salman Khan’s hit movies of the 90s.

5. Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya

Star cast: Salman Khan, Kajol, Dharmendra, Arbaaz Khan

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

Genre: Action/Comedy

Year of release: 1998

Director: Sohail Khan

Where to watch: Prime Video

Even a cinema lover, who is not a fan of the bhaijaan of Bollywood, must have watched this Salman Khan 90s movie. Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya showcases a guy’s attempt at winning the heart of the brother of the woman he is dearly in love with.

6. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Star cast: Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Genre: Drama/Romance

Year of release: 1999

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Where to watch: Jio Cinema

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam has to be one of the epic love stories made in the Indian film industry. Even though Sameer and Nandini loved each other, she was married off to Vanraj by her family. Heartbroken to see his wife unhappy with him, the husband sets on a mission to unite the lovers. But the conclusion is what got the audience emotional.

7. Hello Brother

Star cast: Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor

IMDb rating: 4.7/10

Genre: Comedy/Fantasy

Year of release: 1999

Director: Sohail Khan

Where to watch: Jio Cinema/Prime Video

Another hilarious Salman Khan 90s movie is Hello Brother. In the comedy movie, the heart of a murdered man is transplanted into the body of a cop. Soon after, the ghost of the dead pesters the police officer to avenge his death from the antagonist.

8. Hum Saath-Saath Hain

Star cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Mohnish Bahl

IMDb rating: 6.3/10

Genre: Drama/ Musical

Year of release: 1999

Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Where to watch: Netflix/Prime Video/Zee5

Hum Saath-Saath Hain is one of those family dramas that can be watched when feeling homesick. The movie remains to be an iconic entertainer that is still visited by avid cinema lovers.

9. Biwi No.1

Star cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Tabu, Sushmita Sen, Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan

IMDb rating: 5.7/10

Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Year of release: 1999

Director: David Dhawan

Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar

Last in this list of best Salman Khan 90s movies is Biwi No. 1. As the title suggests, the comedy-drama showcases a wife’s quest to bring her husband back who falls in love with another woman. The ending is going to make the audience ROFL!

That’s a wrap for this list of Salman Khan's hit movies 90s. Do you have any other movie to add to it? Let us know in the comments section!

