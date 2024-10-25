Abhishek and dad Amitabh Bachchan purchase properties worth WHOPPING Rs 24.95 crore in Mumbai; REPORT

Born to Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan started his career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000. The actor, who is best known for movies like Guru, Yuva, and Sarkar, is gearing up for Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5. Amid his separation rumors from his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, if a report is to be believed, Abhishek and his dad, Big B, have purchased properties worth a whopping Rs 24.95 crore in Mumbai.

According to the report by CNBC TV18, Abhishek Bachchan has recently bought properties worth Rs 24.95 crore in Mulund West, Mumbai. His dad, Amitabh Bachchan, is a co-investor in these 10 properties.

The report cites registration documents accessed by Square Yards, a real-estate website, and suggests that their properties are located in Oberoi Realty’s premium residential project, Eternia.

Out of these 10 apartments, eight of them boast carpet areas of 1,049 square feet (sq. ft.) each. The remaining two apartments are spread across 912 square feet. Each transaction has two car parking spaces.

The Bachchans reportedly paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.5 crore for these 10 properties. While Abhishek invested in six apartments for approximately Rs 14.77 crore, his 82-year-old father bought four for nearly Rs 10.18 crore.

The report added that after acquiring 10 apartments, the Bachchan household's real-estate investments have reached Rs 100 crore this year.

According to the real-estate website mentioned above, the Bachchan family's real estate portfolio is truly impressive. They have acquired approximately 0.19 million sq. ft. of property in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with a combined investment of ₹219 crore in the city's real estate.

Advertisement

This comes amid the separation rumors of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Abhishek recently missed a family event with Aishwarya fueling the rumors of their divorce among netizens. However, as per the sources, Abhishek is visiting his ailing maternal grandmother Indira Bhaduri in Bhopal.

Abhishek's personal life has also seen significant updates. He married Aishwarya in 2007, and the couple is now proud parents to a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Apart from Housefull 5, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film, King. The actioner will also star SRK's daughter, Suhana Khan, and Munjya actor Abhay Verma in crucial roles.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan skips family event with Aishwarya Rai to take care of his grandmother Indira Bhaduri in Bhopal; Know more