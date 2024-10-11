Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Ajay Devgn and more extend warm wishes to ‘one and only’ megastar

Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary megastar, is celebrating his 82nd birthday today! This special day has sparked a flurry of heartfelt messages and tributes from his devoted fans all over the internet. Additionally, Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Kajol, and many others have shared their warm birthday wishes on social media.

Today, on October 11, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories and shared a throwback picture expressing, "Happy birthday Mr. Bachchan Here’s to celebrating you everyday. @amitabhbachchan."

Kiara Advani also shared an endearing selfie with the birthday boy and stated, "To the one and only sir @amitabhbachchan Happy Happy Birthday!!! Gods Blessings, Good Health and lots of love to you always" followed by a folded hand and a red heart emoji.

In addition to this, Sidharth Malhotra didn’t miss sharing a happy picture from one of his cherished moments with the legendary star. He penned, "Happy birthday to the one and only @amitabhbachchan sir! Your unmatched energy and craft have entertained us for decades, and you still continue to inspire us every day. Grateful to have shared moments with you. Big love and respect!"

Ajay Devgn shared a hilarious video while he introduced Big B stating,"Aur mere saath hain, the man who needs no introduction" and being his witty self, megastar asks Singham Again actor to introduce him by his name reasoning, "Bhool gaye hain yaar sab log (Everybody has forgotten)" and bursts into hysterical laughter. In response to this, Ajay asserts, "Arey sir, aapka naam koi nahin bhoolne wala(No one is going to forget your name)"

"Amitabh Bachchan, yeh naam toh koi bhool kar bhi bhool nahi sakta. Happy Birthday, Sir!," he wrote on his X.

Kajol shared a monochromatic photo of the Kalki 2898 AD actor and wished, expressing, "Happy Birthday, Amit ji! You’ve always been an inspiration to all of us with your unmatched talent, grace, and dedication. Wishing you health, happiness and many more years of brilliance. Keep shining the legend you are! Followed by a shining star emoji @amitabhbachchan"

Vicky Kaushal also shared a photo of Bachchan and wrote alongside, "To the one and only…wish you a very Happy Birthday Sir! Accompanied by a red heart and folded hand emoji@amitabhbachchan" and Katrina Kaif mentioned, "Happy Birthday@amitabhbachchan Sir Pure Phenomenon"

Furthermore, Parineeti Chopra also shared an adorable, candid photo from one of their shoots. In the photo, the Amar Singh Chamkila actress was seen getting emotional while she hugged the birthday boy. The two were clicked on a chroma set. "Happy Bday to the BEST. @amitabhbachchan," she wrote alongside.

Sanjay Dutt shared a gold throwback picture and wrote, "Happy birthday Amit ji Love & respect! " while Sharvari shared a cherished moment from the sets of KBC while the duo flashed bright smiles for a sweet click. The Munjya actress wrote, "Happy Birthday@amitabhbachchan SIR [accompanied by sparkle emoji] This day I will cherish forever and ever!" followed by a smiling face and red-heart emojis.

Moreover, Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a collage of memorable and celebrated movies of the legendary actor and hailed them as, "Master class. Legend." accompanied by a folded hand emoji.

Jackky Bhagnani shared a solo photo of Big B with folded hands and expressed, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday@amitabhbachchan sir! Here’s to a charismatic year filled with love!"

Big B stepped out of his Jalsa bungalow on his birthday to share a special moment with his fans.

