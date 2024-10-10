THROWBACK: When Priyanka Chopra gave a sassy response on being asked if she can attend family functions after becoming so famous

Priyanka Chopra has been in showbiz for over 25 years and is now celebrated as a global icon. PeeCee, who resides in Los Angeles with her family, often lands in India to meet her mom, Madhu Chopra and brother, Siddharth Chopra. The international star jetted off to Mumbai for Siddharth's wedding festivities in August 2024. Priyanka Chopra once gave a sassy response about attending family functions as she is famous. The Citadel star shared that fame isn't her job.

During her appearance on The Ranveer Show in 2022, Priyanka Chopra was quizzed if she could attend her family functions after receiving immense fame.

To which, Priyanka said, "So? You are saying that I am not gonna dance on the baaraat of my brother's wedding? Of course. My cousins, my brothers...family is most important to me. My fame is a by-product of my job. It does not define me. My fame is not my job."

The Quantico actress shared that she is quite clear in her mind that she isn't famous for a living. PeeCee added that she can't control the fame coming along with her work.

Further elaborating on it, The Bluff actress noted that celebrities aren't different from the public. Referring to their pictures on billboards, PeeCee shared that a human is behind them who likes to "eat parantha and achaar" like the audience. She added that celebrities also like to "dance in the baaraat" of their cousins and wish for "great food".

Priyanka noted that their desires are the same as those of the general public. Notably, the Bajirao Mastani star attended the engagement and hastakshar ceremony of her brother Siddharth Chopra and his fiance, actress Neelam Upadhyaya two months ago.

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with Vogue India, Priyanka Chopra spoke about being punctual at work. PeeCee stated that she doesn’t wish to be unprepared on set or keep 300 crew members waiting.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for the American spy action series, Citadel: Season 2. She also has films like The Bluff and Heads of State in the pipeline.

