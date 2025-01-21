Saif Ali Khan Attack: Here’s when actor will be discharged from hospital after stabbing incident

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who sustained multiple stab wounds during a robbery attempt at his Bandra residence and subsequently underwent surgery, will reportedly be discharged on January 21, 2025. According to IANS, medical professionals at Lilavati Hospital said that Saif will be discharged later today. However, the doctors have advised that he continue to rest for a few additional days.

In the early hours of Thursday, January 16, actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times while attempting to fend off a burglar. The actor suffered six stab wounds, two of which are reportedly severe due to their proximity to his spine.

The incident occurred around 2:15 am when the intruder allegedly broke into their Bandra residence, first attacking the house help before turning on Saif as he stepped in to intervene.

According to media reports, doctors removed a 2.5-inch knife blade from Saif Ali Khan's wound. After undergoing surgery, the actor was moved to the ICU and is now reported to be out of danger.

On January 20, the medical team decided to keep him under observation for an additional day. Meanwhile, Mumbai police have arrested the attacker in Thane and revealed that he is a Bangladeshi national who illegally entered India. The accused, identified as Mohammed Shehzad, was once a national-level wrestling champion in Bangladesh.

The 30-year-old suspect, originally from Bangladesh, had illegally entered India and assumed the alias Vijay Das. According to the police, Mohammed Shehzad's motive for the crime was robbery. DCP Zone 9, Dixit Gedam, disclosed that the attacker had arrived in Mumbai 5–6 months ago, staying briefly in the city before relocating to a nearby area.

Shehzad admitted to entering Saif Ali Khan's residence on the 12th floor. He revealed that he had recently started working in Bandra and would often walk through the area late at night after finishing his shift. He targeted Khan’s house after noticing the absence of a security guard and CCTV cameras at the rear of the building.

Shehzad, who a housekeeping agency employed, was arrested and presented in Bandra Court, where he was remanded to police custody for five days.

