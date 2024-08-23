13 Piku dialogues: ‘Matha kharab nahin hai mera’ and other lines that hit the right chord

When you think of ‘constipation’ and it reminds you of Bhashkor Banerjee’s weak bowel movements, then Piku dialogues are worth discussing in detail. Shoojit Sircar’s directorial venture, Piku, is regarded as one of the best movies of Deepika Padukone till date. It also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan. Apart from their respective performances, Piku is remembered for its hilarious dialogues. Here we have 13 Piku dialogues from the 2015 film that are cherished even today.

While some of the dialogues are hard-hitting and thoughtful, a few of them will tickle your bones. Remember when Big B as Bhashkor said, “sirf low IQ waale log shaadi karta hai?” Let’s explore more!

13 Piku dialogues that will make you rewatch Deepika, Big B and Irrfan-starrer

1. "Ek age ke baad parents apne aap zinda nahi reh paate. Unko zinda rakhna padta hai. Aur woh zimmedaari bachhon ka hi hai."

In a scene from Piku, Deepika Padukone as Piku highlighted how parents get dependent after a certain age and how it is the responsibility of their children. This happens when Rana calls Piku her father’s mother.

2. "Yeh burden burden kya laga rakha hai aapne? Emotional blackmail karke parents ko pata nahi kya sukh milta hai."

This is from a scene from their road trip where Irfan Khan as Rana Chaudhary gets triggered after Bhashkor yells at Piku for not taking his problems seriously. Rana stressed how Bhashkor emotionally blackmailed his daughter.

3. "Sirf low IQ wala log shaadi karta hai. Dekhbaal karna hai, mera karo. Shaadi ke baad father ka ghar chhod karke, doosre ghar mein jaana, udhar dekhbaal karna, how foolish! I gave birth to you, ki naa? Hum toh tum ko chhod kar gaya nahi. So now I am your child, you do the same."

Amitabh Bachchan as Bhashkor Banerjee spoke about the harsh reality of a daughter leaving her parents after marriage to take care of her in-laws. He questioned why Piku should stay and take care of him instead as he grew her up.

4. "Maybe this is the way forward, issi ko log development bolte hain. But apni roots, agar unko ukhaad do, toh kya bachega?"

In a scene, Rana shared how people are getting detached from their roots and shifting to other places in the name of development. Rana reminded her of how she was selling her house in Kolkata.

5. "Aise walk karne se kuch nahi hoga, jaa ke bethiye bathroom mein ho jaayegi."

Dealing with constipation? Try this.

6. "Death aur shit…yeh do cheezen kisi ko, kahin bhi, kabhi bhi aa sakti hai."

Nature’s call it is.

7. "Insaan ka emotion uska motion ke saath juda hua hai."

Big B as Bhashkor delivered this line about how emotions are connected with motion. Rana was so right in pointing out that Bhashkor could relate everything to stomach.

8. "Dilli mein galti kisi ki bhi ho, police danda driver par hi chalati hai."

Delhiites know it better, right?

9. "Tum kya shaadi karega isse? She’s moody like me. And woh virgin nahi hai!"

This is when Bhashkor Banerjee was the coolest and most straightforward father ever!

10. "Semi-liquid motion first, then two days of constipation, what should I do? Yeh Koi message hota hai dene ke liye, office mein?"

Remember when Deepika as Piku was upset with her father Bhashkor over a message? He sent an update about his constipation to her while she was in office.

11. "I don’t want to die of constipation! No one dies of constipation. Elvis Presley did.. uski body bathroom mein mili obviously woh commode par baitha hoga."

Tbh! Bhashkor Banerjee was so right. Who wants to die from constipation?

12. "Sabka jaane ka raasta already decided hai. Mera bhi. It’ll be through my digestive tract. Mera pran idhar se hi niklega. Let me cycle. I am enjoying."

Bhashkor knew that his death was pre-decided by destiny. But he made sure to make the most out of his life.

13. "Tumhaare 90 saal ke bacche ko tumhaare saath mein adopt karna padega?...Bilkul, karoge?...Matha kharab nai hai mera."

Remember when Deepika and Irrfan as Piku and Rana went on a roll date and they had a proposal moment? In a scene, Piku said that if someone wants to marry her…Rana interrupted and added that he would have to adopt her father. While Piku asked if he was interested, Rana replied that he was not crazy enough to do that.

Piku is a story about delving into the relationship of father and daughter with a pinch of toilet humor. As the story progresses, you realize that there’s much more to that. The film is also about the journey of life while sticking to our roots and learning to live with people despite their flaws.

Shoojit's directorial also featured Moushumi Chatterjee, Jissu Sengupta, and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles. Its script was penned by Juhi Chaturvedi. Did you watch Piku? If not, don’t miss it now.

