Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt make dashing entry at Antilia for special puja; Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, MS Dhoni arrive

In the next couple of days, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be man and wife. Continuing with the pre-wedding functions at the Ambani residence in Mumbai, the billionaire family hosted a special puja in honor of the soon-to-be-married couple.

On July 10, celebs like Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Ananya Panday, and others arrived at the event donning their best traditional ensembles. Take a look!

B-town celebs attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s special puja

After many days, Sanjay Dutt, fondly called Sanju Baba of B-town, made an appearance and he did not disappoint with his look. The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S actor arrived at the Shiv-Shakti puja hosted for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Ambani house, Antilia, in Mumbai. While he kept his outfit basic and comfortable, his fancy black and gold mojris stole the show.

Check it out:

Ranveer Singh has been actively taking part in the Ambani-Merchant wedding. It’s hardly any event that the dad-to-be hasn’t attended. Yet again, he arrived at the soiree and spread his infectious energy around. For the event, the Gunday actor went with an ivory kurta with gold embroidery. Pairing it up with matching plain pants, he added a touch of glam with those shiny gold boots.

Check it out:

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor is also here, looking like a dream in her desi avatar. Like Ananya, she also chose purple as her color for the day and stunned everyone with her choice of lehenga-choli set. She accessorized her outfit with a bejeweled choker and earrings set. Don’t miss out on her glow.

At the event, she arrived with her rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. The athlete was quick to enter the house, letting his ladylove have her moment and pose for the paparazzi.

Check it out:

The bestie of the bride-to-be, Ananya Panday was also among the first ones to grace the occasion. While she has impressed fashion buffs with all her looks worn to the Ambani pre-wedding functions, this purple ensemble made her look like a desi diva.

To let her outfit do the talking, she kept her makeup minimal and dewy. She accessorized it up with a golden neckpiece with matching earrings.

Advertisement

Check it out:

The most-loved Indian cricketer, Mahendra Singh Dhoni also stepped into the venue, killing it with his all-black look. He was joined by his wife, Sakshi Dhoni in a pretty pastel lilac Anarkali set.

Check it out:

The brother of the groom, Akash Ambani was also spotted at the event donning an all-green traditional outfit with an embroidered half-jacket. In the clip, he can be seen escorting former chief minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, and his son Aditya Thackeray.

Check it out:

The mother of Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani very sweetly came to the paparazzi to thank them for their service. She informed the shutterbugs about the ongoing Shiv-Shakti puja and promised to send them the prasad. It’s pretty difficult to take out eyes off her blue and gold outfit and her diamond necklace.

Check it out:

Upcoming actor Veer Pahariya also looked dapper as he attended the event with producer Dinesh Vijan. The young rising star will be making his debut with Sky Force.

Advertisement

Check it out:

Other celebs who arrived at the star-studded event were filmmaker Atlee Kumar with his wife, singer Kailash Kher, Manushi Chhillar, Tina and Anil Ambani, Shanaya Kapoor, and others.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Bride-to-be exudes glow, Tina-Anil Ambani and other family members, Kailash Kher reach Antilia for special puja