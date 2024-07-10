Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Bride-to-be exudes glow, Tina-Anil Ambani and other family members, Kailash Kher reach Antilia for special puja

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are gearing up for their wedding which will take place on July 12. Ahead of it, a special puja has been organized at Antilia, and also a Mehendi ceremony from the groom's side.

Radhika, family members, and singer Kailash Kher were seen arriving at the house for the event.

Antilia decks up for special puja ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

A video on Instagram shows the bride-to-be Radhika Merchant reaching Antilia for the special puja and the Mehendi ceremony from Ambani's side. She can be seen looking gorgeous in a Western outfit. Radhika was clicked inside her car as she reached the house.

On the other hand, Tina and Anil Ambani posed for the cameras wearing stunning traditional outfits while singer Kailash Kher wore a sky-blue outfit and is likely to perform at the event. Anant Ambani's mom Nita Ambani exuded glam as she folded her hands while posing for paparazzi. Other family members were also seen arriving at the venue for the special puja and the event.

Have a look:

Pritam and Nikhita Gandhi to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

We exclusively learned that Indian composer and musician Pritam Chakraborty and playback singer Nikhita Gandhi are set to perform on July 12 and 13 in the celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

The couple will tie the knot on July 12, while there is an event of Shubh Aashirwad or divine blessings on July 13. On the other hand, the wedding reception will take place on July 14.

More about Anant-Radhika's Sangeet ceremony

The grand event took place on July 5 at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in BKC, Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Shikhar Pahariya, and others graced the ceremony.

Guest list for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad event

India Today reported that the Shubh Aashirwad event that will take place on July 13 will be graced by several Bollywood celebrities.

The event will start from 6 pm onwards at the Jio World Centre. The dress code for the ceremony is Indian Formal. Speaking about the guest list, the report mentioned that Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and others will be present.

The list also features political leaders such as the Thackeray family, Eknath Shinde, and Devendra Fadnavis, among others.

