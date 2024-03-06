Anant Ambani softly kisses Radhika Merchant's forehead at pre-wedding; Karan Johar congratulates couple with emotional VIDEO

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s younger son, Anant Ambani, had a star-studded pre-wedding event in Jamnagar with his fiancee, Radhika Merchant. The three-day event was graced by the who’s who of Bollywood, Hollywood stars Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and many others. Days after the pre-wedding bash ended, celebrities who attended the event are still sharing glimpses of the special occasion.

A while ago, filmmaker Karan Johar shared an emotional video capturing the feelings of the members of the Ambani family and others present at the event. He also penned a heartfelt note congratulating the couple.

Karan Johar shares emotional video from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding event

On March 6, taking to his Instagram handle, Karan Johar shared an emotional video from the pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The video has been produced by Karan’ Dharma 2.0, an extension of Dharma Productions.

The two-minute-long video shows the bride-to-be Radhika walking down toward Anant. At the same time, a softer version of Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar Ve (Shava Shava) from KJo’s film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham plays as the background music. The video captures the emotions of the soon-to-be-married couple along with their family members. Anant can also be seen hugging Radhika and planting a soft kiss on her forehead. On the other hand, a teary-eyed Radhika dances to the song as she approaches Anant, eagerly waiting for her.

Sharing the video, KJo penned, “Heartiest congratulations to Anant and @radhikamerchant! The celebrations were not only deeply immersed in warmth, family bonds and immense love but so beautifully resonant of our glorious Indian traditions...The pre wedding festivities are a testament to the love the family has in everyone’s hearts! My deepest love to Nita Bhabhi, Mukesh Bhai, @aambani1 and @shloka11, @_iiishmagish & @anandpiramal. And so much love to Radhika and Anant dil se...Badhai ho! @dharma2pointo”

From Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, AbRam, Aryan Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and Hollywood singer Rihanna to Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, singers Arijit Singh, Udit Narayan, Shreya Ghoshal, and several others graced the grand pre-wedding event. Radhika and Anant, who got engaged in January last year, are all set to tie the knot in July 2024.

