Anant-Radhika Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri immerse in deep conversation in UNSEEN video; fans call him ‘professional yapper’

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding videos took over the internet. The star-studded extravaganza was a perfect blend of glamour and traditions. The celebration witnessed the presence of several celebrities from all over the world. Meanwhile, fans were elated to see Shah Rukh Khan gracing the grand event with his loving wife, Gauri Khan.

Several inside videos and pictures from the gala affair have been ruling all over the internet. In a plethora of videos, a clip shows the couple immersed in deep conversation; leaving fans’ hearts fluttering.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan engage in deep conversation during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are undeniably one of the most celebrated couples in Bollywood. Hailed as the ‘power couple,’ their true love story is an inspiration to many. Now, recently, in a viral video from the phera ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, we can see SRK immersed in deep candid conversation with his loving wife.

The video was shared by a fan page with the text that reads, “This is me around my favourite person [latterly a chatterbox].” Further, the post was captioned, “They are so cute”.

Take a look

Fans react to the post

Soon after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the beloved couple. A user wrote, “The cutest duo” another user pointed out, “Haha he is a professional yapper!! Gauri always says he talks a lottt” while a third fan wrote, “They are repeating their fera kasam ig” and another user wrote, “The way he loves talking to her! His comfort place” while another fan quipped,“ Shah ranting bollywood drama to his wife he’s such a cutieee”.

In addition to this, another fan hailed them as, “eternal love birds” while another gushed over expressing, “Why are you're standards so high?! THIS.”

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding solemnized on July 12 witnessed the presence of Bollywood celebrities like SRK-Gauri with their kids- Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Janhvi Kapoor with rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya, Boney Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan among others.

In addition to this, international celebs like John Cena, the Kardashian sisters, former UK PM Boris Johnson, Mike Tyson, and others also attended the splendid evening.

