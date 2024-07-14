Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt groove to dhol beats in UNSEEN video; Anupam Kher poses with MS Dhoni and more

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations are constantly keeping social media users hooked. Notable personalities from different walks of life graced the event. From cricket legend MS Dhoni to Bollywood’s power couple, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, and former UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson; the starry event has been a sight to behold. Recently, veteran actor Anupam Kher dropped several unseen glimpses on his social media handle.

Anupam Kher drops unseen glimpses from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Today, on July 14, a while back, Kher dropped a series of pictures from the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant that took place on July 12.

A total of 13 posts encapsulated the veteran actor’s endearing pictures with his son Sikandar Kher and the likes of cricket legend MS Dhoni, former badminton player Pullela Gopichand, Jay Shetty and his wife Radhi Devlukia Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff and his family including wife Ayesha Shroff and kids-Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff.

One of the glimpses in the post that caught our attention featured the celebrity couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dancing to dhol beats, while former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was seen carrying his child on his shoulders.

Take a look

In addition to this, Kher’s photo dump also featured notable political figures like former Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and his family, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, and his family, and former Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur and his wife among others.

The post was captioned, "Some very dear friends, family and people I love and admire I met at the #AnantRadhikaWedding. It was wonderful to catch up with them. Talk and laugh with them. I Thank everybody for their warmth and hugs. May we meet soon again at such happy happenings! Jai Ho!" followed by heart-eye, folded hand, red heart and an aum emoji.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, got married to Radhika Merchant on July 12. Apart from Bollywood celebs, Hollywood stars including Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé Kardashian, and John Cena among others graced the festivities.

The grand celebration continued with Shubh Aashirwad on June 13 and a star-studded reception today, July 14. The guests have already started to arrive for another spectacular night of celebration.