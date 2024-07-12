Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Salman Khan looks suave in black as he arrives with sister Arpita; Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri make stylish entry

The grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are in full swing. Several Bollywood celebrities have been turning heads with their appearance at the star-studded evening. Among others, Sikandar actor Salman Khan arrived with his sister Arpita Khan to become a part of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son’s big day.

Salman Khan arrives with sister Arpita Khan for Anant and Radhika's wedding

Finally, the D-Day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding is here. While a sea of Bollywood celebs have been arriving, Bollywood’s bhaijaan aka Salman Khan also arrived for the magnificent evening. Turning the heads, in a video shared by the paps, the Sikandar actor looked handsome in his traditional best.

The superstar opted for a designer royal black kurta with a matching Pakistani salwar. The floral brooch underlined his overall look. Meanwhile, his sister Arpita stunned in a white floral into-western traditional suit. In the video shared by the paps, the brother-sister duo delightfully posed for the paps.

Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan arrives with wife Gauri Khan

In addition to this, Shah Rukh Khan was also seen arriving at the function with his wife Gauri Khan. After such a long time, King Khan charmed paps and fans as he happily posed for them. In the video, the couple was seen arriving together. As one can expect, shutterbugs welcomed them with loud hooting.

Being his charming self, SRK not only struck poses for the paps but also indulged in a banter with his wife about specifically posing for each camera. Before making their way inside the venue, King Khan waved and did abaab to the paps.

Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan's kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan slayed it with their appearance

Just a while back, King Khan’s kids, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan made a stylish entry for the celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. For the special occasion, the superstar’s daughter repeated her saree that she had draped back in 2022 for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party. On the other hand, his son looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

Take a look

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be tying the knot in some time. Meanwhile, global sensations Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian are all set to grace the event. It is worth-mentioning that the couple’s magnificent celebrations will be followed by Shubh Aashirvad on June 13 and a starry reception on June 14.

