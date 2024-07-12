Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: John Cena ties safa for couple’s big day; fans love it

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are going to tie the nuptial knot in some time now. Bollywood celebrities have already started to arrive for the grand celebrations. Meanwhile, American actor and wrestler John Cena who also reached for the special evening left everyone impressed with his desi avatar.

In a video doing the rounds on the internet, we can see the global sensation immersing in Indian colors as he tied the pagri.

John Cena wears pagri at Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant's wedding

The long-awaited wedding night of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant is here. While the evening is going to witness the gracious presence of global celebrities already, the legendary WWE wrestler John Cena turned heads with his desi avatar.

A video which has stirred the internet features inside glimpses of the wedding venue. Amidst the vibrant celebrations, John was tied to a pastel-colored pagri [turban] as a mark of ritual.

Fans' reaction to John Cena's Indian-ness

Soon after the video surfaced, fans couldn’t help reacting to it. A fan wrote, "Looking so amazing in indian attire," another fan commented, "Uff Cena breaking records" while a third fan wrote, "Indian culture."

John Cena receives a warm welcome from Mukesh Ambani

It is worth mentioning that it was just a while back, that John graced the red carpet of the wedding venue. While posing for the paps, he won over the internet as he struck his iconic "You can't see me" pose. Minutes after, another video surfaced that showed John being warmly welcomed by Mukesh Ambani.

In the video, John shook hands with Ambani while entering the venue. The groom-to-be's father was delighted to see Cena arriving at the wedding and the latter was also happy as seen in the video. On the other hand, Isha Ambani was seen smiling while welcoming Cena. Mukesh was also heard saying "Thank you so much for coming" to John.

For the celebrations, the 47-year-old movie star donned a blue bandhgala kurta and white pants. He reached Mumbai earlier on Friday, on July 12 for the grand celebrations.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Apart from him, international celebrities including Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian will be seen making their gracious. Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Manushi Chhillar, and others are anticipated to arrive.

