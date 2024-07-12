Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes an entry with daughter Aaradhya; mother-daughter duo greets Rekha

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani is just hours away from tying the nuptial knot to Radhika Merchant. A swarm of notable personalities from different walks of life have reached to mark their prestigious presence. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan arrived at the celebrations, where her sweet moment with legendary actress Rekha caught everyone’s attention.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan warmly greets Rekha

Bollywood celebrities continue to arrive at the extravaganza celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Not leaving the chance to be a part of the couple’s big day, a while back, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a stylish entry with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The two were also seen greeting legendary actress Rekha before entering the venue.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan pose for the paps

After sharing a warm meet and greet, Aish and her daughter arrived together and posed for the paparazzi. For the special occasion, the actress looked beautiful in a heavy traditional red-suit with golden embroidery. Meanwhile, her daughter opted for teal hue traditional attire. Needless to say, the mother-daughter duo looked stunning for the event.

Rekha radiates her timeless elegance as she poses for the paps

In addition to this, the legendary actress Rekha exuded her timeless charm in a red kanjivaram saree paired with a stunning embroidered blouse. Before entering the venue, she also acknowledged the photograph of the late Dhirubhai Ambani that was placed outside the hall.

The entire Bachchan family including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya, Abhishek and more pose together

One of the other videos featured the entire Bachchan family including megastar Amitabh Bachchan with wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan her husband Nikil Nanda, and kids Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda. The entire clan posed together before gracing the event.

It goes without saying that each one of them stunned in their top fashion choices.

The grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant saw several Bollywood A-listers including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan with wifey Gauri Khan, their kids-son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor with rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya, Deepika Padukone with husband Ranveer Singh and more were seen attending the celebrations.

Additionally, international sensations Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian also flew to India to attend the celebrations. Furthermore, Calm Down singer Rema and Punjabi sensation AP Dhillon were also seen swooning over the audiences.

