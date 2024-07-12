Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone warmly meets legendary Rajinikanth, his wife; WATCH

Videos and glimpses of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding celebrations have taken over the internet. Several celebrities from all walks of life have marked their gracious presence on the couple’s big day. Among numerous videos, a heartwarming moment between soon-to-be mom Deepika Padukone and Rajinikanth has been going viral on social media.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani left no stone unturned to make their youngest son, Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant a memorable affair. The evening brought together a sea of celebrated superstars under one roof.

Deepika Padukone meets South’s legendary superstar Rajinikanth and his wife

Meanwhile, a video that is enough to melt your heart features soon-to-be mother, Deepika Padukone, while she met South’s legendary superstar Rajinikanth and his wife, Latha Rajinikanth. In the video, we can see the trio warmly greeting and immersing in candid conversation. Additionally, the Kalki 2898 AD actress shared a hug with the celebrity couple.

For the special evening, Deepika exuded grace in a heavily embellished, vibrant red kurta set. The ensemble featured intricate golden embroidery that added a touch of royal elegance to her overall look. The rich red hue symbolized festivity and joy, perfectly aligning with the celebratory mood of the wedding. She accessorized her overall look with a bold choker necklace and matching earrings that enhanced her impressive look all the more.

Meanwhile, staying connected to his roots, the legendary superstar opted for a white-colored kurta and veshti. On the other hand, his better half radiated class in a bright silk saree.

Ranveer Singh and Shikhar Dhawan take over the stage with their bhangra moves

A while back, we caught our hands on a video of soon-to-be dad and Deepika’s husband, Ranveer Singh. In the viral video, the Singham Again actor channelized his inner Punjabi swag and rocked Bhangra moves with Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. The duo was seen dancing to Mundian To Bach Ke Rahi by Panjabi MC.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2018. Nearly six years after, earlier this year in February, the couple announced that they’re expecting their first child. In the announcement post, it was also revealed that their due date is for September 2024.

As for Radhika and Anant, the couple’s big day will be followed by Shubh Aashirwad and a grand reception on July 13 and July 14, respectively.

