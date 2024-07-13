Anant-Radhika Wedding: Madhuri Dixit recreates iconic Choli Ke Peeche song and not just her hubby but entire Internet is melting

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are finally married and our social media is flooded with glimpses of their dreamy wedding. While there was a sea of moments that made headlines, one which is garnering massive attention online, especially among the cine lovers is actress Madhuri Dixit recreating her iconic song at the Ambanis baaraat.

Madhuri Dixit dances to Choli Ke Peeche at Ambani's wedding

The diva recreated the evergreen and as iconic as-it-can-get steps of her Khal Nayak track Choli Ke Peeche and let all the horses loose. She was outshining the entire crowd surrounding her but make sure you don’t miss the cute retriever energy of Madhuri’s husband Dr Shriram Nene. Check out the viral video here:-

Internet reacts to Madhuri’s dance at Ambani’s wedding

Several users flooded the comment section with hearts and fire emojis. One mentioned, “Still so beautiful Madhuri.” Another commented, “Omgggggggggggg our most iconic dancing queen.” The third one said, “Yuhi nahi inko expressions queen kehte bhaiii she killed it.” The fourth added, “She is infectious.” Several also lauded Madhuri’s aura, smile, grace, charm and whatnot.

For the unversed, on October 17, 1999, Madhuri tied the knot with Dr. Shriram Madhav Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon then based in Los Angeles. It was a traditional ceremony held at the residence of Dixit's elder brother in Southern California and attended by their close-knit group.

On the other hand, the Anant and Radhika gala will conclude on July 14 with a star-studded reception ceremony in Mumbai. Pinkvilla wishes the couple, a happy and fulfilling married life ahead.

