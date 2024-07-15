Kim Kardashian drops stunning selfie after attending Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding; don't miss her tika

Kim Kardashian was recently in India to attend the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. She was also accompanied by her sister Khloé Kardashian. It goes without saying that their presence took over the internet. From their Desi avatars in Indian traditional look to a selfie game with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the Kardashian sisters enjoyed every bit of their travel experience in the country.

Now after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, Kim Kardashian dropped a stunning selfie with a Desi touch to it.

Kim Kardashian dons tika in her latest selfie post

A while back, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram and shared a stunning selfie. Keeping her pout game point on point, the reality TV star was seen donning a bralette top with immaculate make-up. Though she looked stunning, this time, it was the red-colored tika on her forehead that stole the show. It won't be wrong to say that the international star embraced Indian culture to the core.

While sharing the post, she wrote in the caption, “Blesssssss me”, followed by a heart emoji.

Fans' reaction to the post

Soon after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop gushing over her Indian-ness. They thronged the comments section reacting to it. A user wrote, “Kim kapoor”, another fan wrote, “Looking cute in indian sindur Bindi,” while a third fan remarked, “She's looks so damn in bindi.”

In addition to this, another fan called her, “Kimeshwari” and another fan called her “Kim kumari”

Kim Kardashian's picture with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranveer Singh

Notably, Kim and Khloe attended Anant and Radhika’s grand wedding and Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on July 12 and July 13 respectively. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Kim also shared a picture with actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the event. In the photo, the duo beamed bright smiles as they posed for the camera. Sharing the selfie, Kim wrote, "Queen" and also tagged Aishwarya.

In addition to this, she was also seen posing with actor Ranveer Singh at the event. The pictures of both Bollywood stars sent fans into a frenzy.

Kim and Khloe arrived in India on Friday. The duo was also seen enjoying an auto ride amidst the Mumbai monsoon. Apart from them, John Cena, Mike Tyson, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Tony Blair and Cherie Blair, and Law Roach among others were seen gracing the event.

In addition to this, several Bollywood A-listers and notable political personalities were seen attending the grand event.

