Paatal Lok S2 Trailer Twitter Reactions: Jaideep Ahlawat's suspense-filled return is all netizens can talk about
Jaideep Ahlawat is back with Season 2 of Paatal Lok, and fans are filled with excitement after the recent trailer release. Check out the reactions here!
Following the success and controversy of its critically acclaimed first season, Amazon Prime is set to return with Paatal Lok Season 2. The trailer opens with Jaideep Ahlawat's Hathiram Chaudhary engaged in a fierce confrontation, raising the intensity right from the start. It then unfolds into a high-stakes cat-and-mouse game involving Hathiram, his team, and a dangerous gang from the northeast.
The season, set in Nagaland, hints at a potential terrorist plot or even a Chinese connection. The trailer also introduces Ishwak Singh's character, Imran Ansari, a senior IPS officer, and Tillotama Shome, a new addition to the cast.
See Twitter reactions to Jaideep Ahlawat's Paatal Lok Season 2 trailer here:
One person wrote, "DAMN!! Just saw Paatal Lok season 2 trailer and it looks amazing, the storyline looks very appealing and can't wait to watch it. The suspense is very exciting."
One fan wrote, "Finally, the long wait is over! The trailer for Paatal Lok Seasons 2 is here, and it's darker,gritter and more intense than ever! Are you ready to dive into the chaos ?? #paatallokseason2 #amazonprimevideo."
Another wrote, "Not such a good feel ki this will match season 1…follow up kaafi tough hota hai."
The next wrote, "Main Paatal Lok ka na permanent niwasi hoon" - Jaideep Ahlawat returns as 'Hathi Ram Chaudhary' in #PaatalLok2 on prime #PaatalLokOnPrime #paatallokseason2."
One fan wrote, "Paatal Lok Season 2 promises to dive even deeper into the dark underbelly of society with gripping storytelling and unrelenting intensity."
One individual wrote, "Season 2 of one of the best Hindi series."
Produced by Clean Slate Filmz, in association with Eunoia Films, the show is created and executive produced by Sudip Sharma. Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, the eight-episode series Paatal Lok Season 2 will stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 17, 2025.
ALSO READ: Paatal Lok Season 2 Trailer OUT: Jaideep Ahlawat returns to investigate dark case in ‘unfamiliar place’; Ishwak Singh, Tillotama Shome, Gul Panag shine