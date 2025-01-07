Ananya Panday reveals being nervous about whether audience will get bored watching her in Call Me Bae and CTRL; ‘I'm in every frame’

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actresses in the young generation of actors. She has won the hearts of audiences with her versatile performances, especially her roles in Call Me Bae and CTRL in 2024. Recently, the actress opened up about her nervousness while working on those projects because she wondered if the audience would get bored of watching her on-screen presence as she leads both projects.

In a candid interview with Forbes, Ananya Panday shared that she worked on different projects in 2024 and she headlined both of them including Call Me Bae and CTRL. Since she plays the central role and is in every frame, she was nervous about whether people will find it boring to watch her constantly.

She explained, "I did this year counting Call Me Bay and CTRL. I was headlining as well. Even in CTRL, I'm in every frame, so I was nervous because I was like, okay, will people like it? Will they get bored of me? Will they not want to see me on screen? Luckily, touch would have people liked it."

For those unaware, Call Me Bae is based around a privileged character who plays on self-awareness with a tongue-in-cheek humor style. The actress shared that she was concerned whether viewers would appreciate the show and her character. She added, "It's self-referential, making its privileged bubble obvious. I wondered if people would get the humor."

Panday also spoke about CTRL, where she plays a central role in a unique film by Vikramaditya Motwane. But, rather than getting criticism, her bold choices were rather successful, with both projects receiving positive feedback. Consequently, Ananya's dedication to experiment with diverse roles continued to win her praise and cemented her position in the industry.

