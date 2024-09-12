Loved Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae? 7 movies and shows you can binge-watch for more drama

The recently released show Call Me Bae is making waves among the audience. The show stars Ananya Panday in the lead role along with a talented star cast, including Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samrat, and Vir Das, among others. Bankrolled by Dharmatic Entertainment, Call Me Bae is a stylish comedy-drama that delves into the themes of lavish lifestyle, friendship goals, fashion, love, and office drama. If you have binge-watched the Ananya Panday show and are craving more such fun movies and shows, here you go! Pinkvilla presents our top picks that you should check out for a similar experience.

7 Movies And Shows to watch if you liked Call Me Bae

1. Four More Shots Please!

Cast: Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo

IMDB Rating: 5.7/10

Release year: 2019

Genre: Comedy drama

This show is all about sass, women friendship, and being unapologetic about how an individual is. It follows a group of four friends who rise above imperfections and navigate through challenges while celebrating their life. It explores the concept of feminism but in a different way. Although you might feel that the show has picked up quite relatable issues but it is not everyone’s cup of tea. So far, Four More Shots has had three seasons with the latest one released in October 2022.

2. Aisha

Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Ira Dubey, Cyrus Sahukar, Amrita Puri, Anand Tiwari, Arunoday Singh and Lisa Haydon

IMDB Rating: 5.1/10

Release year: 2010

Genre: Romantic comedy drama

Helmed by Rajshree Ojha, Aisha is an Hindi adaptation of popular novel named Emma, written by Jane Austen. The film follows a girl, Aisha Kapoor (Sonam Kapoor) of an upper high class society who leads a superfcial lifestyle. Like every other rich Delhi girl, Aisha is fond of fashion and shopping. In the film, she turns a match maker for one of her friends and the events followed by her decision form the rest story. Aisha also celebrates friendships and youth.

3. Veere Di Wedding

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania, Sumeet Vyas, Neena Gupta, Manoj Pahwa, and others

IMDB Rating: 3.3/10

Release year: 2018

Genre: Comedy drama

Bankrolled by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi, Veere Di Wedding revolves around four friends who face issues in their familial relationships and also go through other complexities. From marriage to love, motherhood to societal pressure, the movie is an attempt of the makers to showcase a modern take on female friendships. If you have your girls by your side, you must not miss watching this film with them. Veere Di Wedding proves that true friends never leave no matter the situation.

4. Bombay Begums

Cast: Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur, Aadhya Anand, Manish Choudhary, Rituraj Singh, and others

IMDB Rating: 5.1/10

Release year: 2021

Genre: Drama

If one has to cite a similarity between Call Me Bae and Bombay Begums, it would be the ambition. The Pooja Bhatt starrer appears as real as the women's struggles to survive in society. This six-part series reveals layer-by-layer events that keep the Bombay Begums going even after being trapped in the snake-pit of the corporate world. You may not notice vibrant cinematography, but it has a few themes similar to those of Ananya Panday's latest release.

5. Dil Dhadakne Do

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Rahul Bose, Zarina Wahab, Vikrant Massey, Pawan Chopra, and others

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Release year: 2015

Genre: Drama

The story narrates a dysfunctional family that appears perfect, but each member suffers internally. In comparing Dil Dhadakne Do and Call Me Bae, we find two similarities. Priyanka Chopra plays an ambitious woman who wants to divorce her husband, while Ranveer Singh seems uninterested in managing his father's MNC and wants to pursue a different path.

6. Masaba Masaba

Cast: Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta, Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Pooja Bedi, Suchitra Pillai, Tanuj Virwani and more

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Release year: 2020

Genre: Comedy drama

Masaba Masaba is an original Netflix show that explores a similar theme and delves into the life of fashion designer Masaba Gupta. The biographical drama is a scripted version of her life, in which she and her mother, Neena Gupta, play fictional versions of themselves. The show highlights Masaba's struggles in the fashion industry and also the struggles in her personal life.

7. Jee Karda

Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhail Nayyar, Aashim Gulati, Simone Singh, and Anya Singh

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Release year: 2023

Genre: Comedy drama

Directed by Arunima Sharma, Jee Karda is a story of seven childhood friends who hope for a luxurious life once they hit 30. However, they are met with their harsh realities when they reach their thirties. The coming-of-age drama explores the themes of friendship, love, ambitions, and much more. Jee Karda depicts how life is all about unpredictable events, and not everything goes as planned.

Talking about Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae, it is an 8-episodic series that marked her debut on the digital platform. Produced by Karan Johar, it is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Tell us your thoughts on the show in the comment section.

