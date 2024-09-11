PICS: Did Ananya Panday just CONFIRM dating Walker Blanco; actress flaunting her rumored bae’s initial pendant goes VIRAL

Ananya Panday is currently enjoying the success of her show Call Me Bae. While we often refer to her as "bae," it seems she is more focused on her rumored beau, Walker Blanco. Recently, Panday's cousin, Alanna Panday, returned to India and shared a video on her YouTube channel. In the video, Ananya is seen meeting everyone, and notably, her necklace features the initials 'AW,' which are believed to represent Ananya and her rumored bae Walker.

In the video, the Student of the Year 2 actress is seen wearing a beautiful green leaf-print kurta set with her hair styled in a neat bun. However, what really caught our attention was her pendant featuring the initials 'AW.'

Check out the pictures here:

Rumors about a romance between Ananya and Walker have been circulating for the past few weeks. Reports suggest that Walker was her date at the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. However, neither Ananya nor Walker has commented on these speculations.

Walker Blanco, according to his Instagram profile, is originally from the United States. Reports indicate that he works at Vantara, an animal shelter in Jamnagar, Gujarat, under the Ambanis. His Facebook profile reveals that he currently lives in Miami, Florida, though he hails from Chicago, Illinois, and attended Westminster Christian School in Illinois. Blanco is a former model who walked the runway for Giorgio Armani’s Spring/Summer collection in 2020, as seen in a picture he posted on Instagram.

Advertisement

A wildlife enthusiast, Blanco's Instagram is filled with posts showcasing his love for animals. He often shares photos and videos of reptiles, birds, and other creatures, including snakes, parrots, dogs, and peacocks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Panday was last seen in Call Me Bae. The show opened to positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The show Directed by Collin D’Cunha, the show boasts of an ensemble star-cast consisting of Muskkkaan Jaferi, Virdas, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Gurfateh Pirzada, Mini Mathur, Niharika Lyra and Lisa Mishra among others.

Next, she will appear in Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL. The actress recently described working with the director as a ‘dream.’ CTRL is a groundbreaking thriller featuring Vihaan Samat in the lead role. The film explores the implications of living in a world where data is power, questioning how much one should share on public platforms and what happens if control is lost in the process.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan says she never had the ‘burning ambition’ to break into Hollywood or do English films: ‘I’ve achieved everything…’