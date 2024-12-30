Abhishek Bachchan attends wedding with parents Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya; did Aishwarya Rai give it a miss?

Amitabh Bachchan recently attended the wedding of Rikin, the son of Rajesh Yadav, the managing director who has been closely associated with the Bachchan family for over three decades. He was accompanied by his wife, Jaya Bachchan, and their son, Abhishek Bachchan. A photo from the event surfaced, showing the Bachchan family posing with the bride and groom. However, amid ongoing rumors of a separation, Aishwarya Rai was noticeably absent from the picture.

In the photo, Amitabh Bachchan is seen wearing a black indo-western outfit, while Abhishek Bachchan looks stylish in a white kurta. Jaya Bachchan exuded elegance in a pink saree.

The photo features, from left to right, Shri Rajesh Yadav, Big B, Rikin Yadav, Surabhi Yadav, Jaya Bachchan, Tara Yadav, and Jr. Bachchan.

See the picture here:

Whether Aishwarya Rai attended the wedding remains unclear, but her absence from the photo has sparked concern once again.

This comes at a time when rumors about trouble in Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan’s marriage have been making headlines.

Speculation grew after the couple appeared separately at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding earlier this year. Additionally, Aishwarya recently posted pictures from her daughter Aaradhya’s birthday celebration, which did not include any Bachchan family members, including Abhishek.

While both Abhishek and Aishwarya have remained silent about the rumors, Amitabh Bachchan previously shared a post that seemed to address the speculations about their family’s personal matters.

In a recent blog post, the Kalki 2898 AD actor expressed that he rarely discusses family matters, as he believes in maintaining their privacy. He stated that speculations are often baseless and unverified, created without proper confirmation.

He acknowledged that people may seek verifications to support their personal or professional interests but emphasized that he would not challenge their right to pursue their chosen careers. However, he pointed out that spreading falsehoods or selectively chosen information, often marked with a question mark, can lead to the growth of doubt and suspicion.

Meanwhile, the couple recently attended their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's school annual day event, where they cheered for her performance. Abhishek and Aishwarya were seen together, beaming with pride as their daughter performed.

In viral clips, the Guru actress is seen capturing her daughter's performance while Abhishek joins her on stage, grooving to Deewangi Deewangi with the school kids at the event.

