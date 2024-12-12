Ananya Panday claims ‘its tough being Bhidu’ after working with Jackie Shroff; find out why

Ananya Panday and legendary actor Jackie Shroff recently came together for a fun commercial, and Panday has now shared her experience of sharing screen space with none other than Bhidu. The Call Me Bae star revealed that it 'was tough mimicking and being Bhidu', and she had to watch a lot of his videos to perfect his manner of speaking for the commercial.

In a conversation with News18, Ananya Panday expressed her admiration for working with Jackie Shroff and his family. She mentioned having collaborated with Tiger Shroff in the past and appearing in an advertisement with his sister, Krishna Shroff.

She described working with Jackie Shroff as a dream come true, highlighting his charismatic personality both on and off the camera. Ananya shared that their interactions were filled with engaging conversations and pop culture references.

She revealed that she studied Jackie’s mannerisms and attempted to mimic his style, although she found it challenging, noting that he even portrayed her character better than she could. Reflecting on the experience, she humorously admitted that embodying his iconic "bhidu" persona was no easy task.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s screenlife thriller film alongside actor Vihaan Samat. This year, she also made her web series debut with Call Me Bae. Currently, she has started filming for the second season of Call Me Bae.

Looking ahead, Panday has Chand Mera Dil, a Dharma Productions film, where she will star opposite Kill actor Lakshya. The makers recently unveiled the first look poster of the movie, which has generated significant buzz among fans. Additionally, she is part of an untitled Dharma Productions project with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. This film is based on the life of C. Sankaran Nair and is scheduled for release on March 14, 2025.

As for Jackie Shroff, he will next be seen in Atlee and Kalees' Baby John alongside Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi. The movie will also feature a special cameo by none other than Salman Khan. Baby John is described as a larger-than-life action entertainer and is set to hit theaters on December 25, 2024.

