Ananya Panday makes green the new statement color this Christmas in a mini cut-out dress worth Rs 47,900

Last evening, 10th December, the gorgeous Ananya Panday at an event reminded everyone why she was Bollywood's favorite 'girl-next-door-with-a-twist.' The starlet was spotted in a dress that fully qualifies as cute and pretty yet carries a high dose of chicness. Let's take a closer look at her outfit.

Ananya looks fabulous in this mini dress from Cult Gaia, made from viscose knits, giving her a well-defined, strikingly bold silhouette. Perfect for showing off toned legs, the mini length also manages to keep things fresh and breezy. But you know what? The highlight of this dress is the artful cutouts! These cutouts create a flower shape, making the dress different. It is not just a design; it becomes the center of attraction, bringing a little pizazz and a whole lot of style into the entire look.

The dress also has a closed neckline, very much aiming at countering the cutouts while adding sophistication to this playful design. It is the perfect combination of edgy and elegant, and Ananya wears it with confidence that makes the dress truly shine. Her dress comes with a price tag of Rs 47,900.

Ananya paired her beautiful green attire with matching heels, which were strappy green, and it gave her look such chic perfection. The tiny green earrings gave it that tiny pop of detail, while the very small bracelet and ring showed delicacy, allowing for a minimal yet sophisticated presentation.

Ananya's makeup was minimal yet refreshingly like that dewy base emphasizing her very own glow. Everything was kept with brilliant skin, fresh-faced, and close to having that hardly-there feel that was so modern and chic. A wash of pink on the eyelids was completed with blushed cheeks and pink lips for the finished appearance. Styled open, her tresses presented a carefree, breezy aspect that complemented the playful cut-out design of the dress perfectly.

Advertisement

This green Cult Gaia dress worn by Ananya Panday is just right for those elegant yet glamorous occasions. You can flaunt it at garden parties, brunches, or afternoon weddings where that lively and lovely vibe can come into play. It's delightful for a cocktail party or a date night, or that chic evening with your girls. Those fun cutouts make it sizzle, perfect for those events when formality meets trendiness. Pair up with a minimalist accessory, and you're all set!

What brought everything together was Ananya's charisma, and she didn't just wear the dress. She owned it with a confidence that radiated from every inch of it. There's more to the look than just its clothing; rather, it was proof that Ananya can turn a minimal ensemble into something mesmerizing.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday brings sassy back in embellished strapless pink bodycon dress worth Rs 50K and that’s the babelicious energy we like to see