Ananya Panday drops heartwarming birthday wish for brother Ahaan, Bhavana Pandey shares proof of his bond with sister Rysa Panday; see PICS

Ananya Panday not only shares a loving bond with her little sister Rysa Panday, but she is also affectionate and protective towards her cousins. Hence, on brother Ahaan Panday’s birthday, the actress took to social media and dropped a sweet post for him. She was joined by her mom Bhavana Panday and the mother of the birthday boy, Deanne Panday.

A while ago, on December 23, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories and dropped a picture with her cousin Ahaan Panday. Wishing him on his birthday, the CTRL actress penned, “Happy birthday Ahaani. Love you @ ahaanpandayy.” Her mom Bhavana Panday also dropped the same image and wished him a blockbuster year. She also shared a picture of the birthday boy with Rysa Panday showcasing the lovely bond the cousins share with each other.

Take a look:

The mother of the birthday boy, Deanne Panday shared several unseen images to make her son feel special on his big day. The photo dump features Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor, Ananya, and others. Ahaan’s father Chikki Panday also made an appearance in the photo album.

Expressing her profound love for her son, Deanne penned, “Happy Birthday Son! You are the best thing that’s happened to me, Gods gift to us. A blessing Love you so much @ahaanpandayy.” Soon after, several Bollywood celebs including Sanjay Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Ayaz Khan took to the comments section to shower big love on Ahaan.

Take a look:

Earlier this year, Ahaan Panday was signed by Aditya Chopra as a Yash Raj Films Talent and he has been going through intense training programs since then. Pinkvilla also exclusively reported that he will be making his acting debut with Mohit Suri's next.

An industry insider told us “Ahaan was signed as a YRF Talent about five years back and he has been going through intense training programs devised personally by Aditya Chopra. He has been kept under wraps for the last few years and is now all set to make a big acting debut.”

The source further stated, “Mohit wishes to introduce Ahaan as the quintessential romantic hero and Ahaan has already given multiple screen tests and auditions before signing on for the part. Mohit wanted a fresh face with charisma for the big screen and is excited to explore Ahaan’s potential on the spectacle.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in CTRL and Call Me Bae.