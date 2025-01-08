Ananya Panday reveals not having ‘belly dancing moves’ like Janhvi Kapoor; we bet you cannot guess things Sara Ali Khan, Triptii Dimri possess that she doesn’t

Ananya Panday shares good bonds with her contemporaries like Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor and has spoken of them fondly in the past. The actress recently revealed that she didn’t have the ‘belly dancing moves’ like Janhvi. She also had fun answers about what Sara Ali Khan and Triptii Dimri possessed that she didn’t.

In an interview with Connect Cine, Ananya Panday was asked during the rapid fire round what things certain celebrities had that she didn’t. She first answered for Sara Ali Khan. With a laugh, Ananya revealed that the Kedarnath actress joked and said that she had a college degree, so she’ll also say that Sara has one.

For Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya stated, “Dance moves, like belly dancing moves,” and for Triptii Dimri, she said, “Fearlessness.”

Regarding internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, Ananya mentioned that he had pictures with every celebrity from Rihanna to Nita Ambani.

Earlier, during a conversation for Prime Video’s Maitri: Female First Collective, Ananya Panday talked about being pitted against other actresses in the industry. She revealed that Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and she attempted to be there for each other constantly. Ananya stated that they supported each other in public and showed how that was the way female friendships were supposed to work.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in the yet-to-be-titled film based on C. Sankaran Nair with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. Janhvi Kapoor has been shooting for the romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, in which she reunites with Varun Dhawan.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of Sky Force, which is scheduled to arrive on January 24, 2025, during the Republic Day weekend. The aerial action film stars Akshay Kumar, Veer, and Nimrat Kaur.

