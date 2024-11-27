Ananya Panday reveals why Shah Rukh Khan is King and women love him; ‘I read a book which explains…’

Ananya Panday, who shares a close bond with Shah Rukh Khan, has often spoken about how he taught her and Shanya Kapoor sports, treating them like his own kids. In a recent interview, she revealed why he is the king, mentioning a book she read titled Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh: India's Lonely Young Women and the Search for Intimacy and Independence. The book comes with data and statistics on how women admire him.

During her appearance on Raj Shamani's podcast, Ananya Panday was asked what she believed made Shah Rukh Khan so special. Ananya said, "I read this book, though I can’t remember the name, but it talks about the statistics and the math behind why women love Shah Rukh Khan. It’s because of that book, which explains why women love him—although I can’t recall the exact title."

She added that the book was outstanding because it highlighted the small details, such as the significantly larger number of dialogues female actresses have in his films compared to others.

The CTRL actress discussed Shah Rukh Khan's unique appeal, noting that even in films like Darr and Baazigar, where he portrayed the 'evil' character, he never degraded the women he loved. Instead, he uplifted them, portraying them as strong and shining figures.

She attributed his specialness to his charisma, explaining that despite being the king, he makes everyone around him feel like they are equally important.

Ananya praised his authenticity, mentioning that he has always been real in his interviews and actions, never conforming to a formulaic approach. He has consistently spoken his mind, expressing his emotions freely, whether happy, angry, or emotional.

She also highlighted his respectful treatment of women, both in real life and in his films. The Call Me Bae actor emphasized how these small gestures made a significant impact, making him emotionally available to women.

She believed his treatment of mother figures and women in his life has always been positive, contributing to a subconscious shift in how he is perceived.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan will be next seen in King with Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma.

