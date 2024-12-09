Ananya Panday's proud dad Chunky Panday gets nostalgic remembering 'where it all started for' her; actress can't believe it's been 8 years

Before making her acting debut, Ananya Panday graced the prestigious Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris. She walked the coveted carpet of the debutante ball and fashion event, nearly eight years ago. On December 8, the actress reminisced about the time when attended the international event. Her father Chunky Panday also got emotional remembering ‘where it all started for Ananya’.

Ananya Panday’s sister Rysa recently took part at the Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris, following the footsteps of her elder sister. As she touched this epic milestone, their father, acclaimed actor Chunky Panday took to Instagram and dropped a throwback video which is a collection of all the wonderful moments they enjoyed together in Paris.

Captioning the clip, he penned, “Flashback @lebal.paris 2017. Where it all started for Ananya. Rysa was only 13 then. I miss my girls at that age.”

Upon seeing the clip, the CTRL actress also got emotional. Hence, she took a screengrab of the video and shared it on her Instagram stories. The image showcases her dancing with her loving father. Expressing her overwhelming emotion upon watching the clip, she stated, “OMG how was this almost 8 years ago!”

On December 4, 2024, Ananya’s mother Bhavana Pandey took to Instagram and dropped multiple glimpses of her daughter Rysa Panday’s Le Bal debut. In the first photograph, the Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star posed with her husband, Chunky, and their little daughter Rysa.

It was followed by an image of the proud parents striking a pose near a staircase at the venue. Rysa also posed with one of her friends from the event. The fourth image of Bhavana made everyone go ‘woah’. In it, she can be seen posing with Chris Martin, whose daughter, Apple Martin was also one of the debutants at Le Bal. In the caption, Bhavana wrote, “Some magical moments from @lebal.paris with my little princess.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s screenlife thriller film along with actor Vihaan Samat. This year, she also made her web series debut with Call Me Bae.

