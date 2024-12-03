Chunky Panday reveals he got 10 films in a night due to Shakti Kapoor; Admits getting paid for attending funeral events

Chunky Panday, Govinda, and Shakti Kapoor, who entertained the audiences in the 80s and 90s, have been good friends behind the scenes for years now. Recently, Chunky Panday recalled an amusing incident from the past when Shakti Kapoor helped him get ten films in one night, which made him earn Rs. 50,000 from their advance payments. He also admitted he once got paid for attending a funeral and was offered more money if he cried at the event.

The trio who were the latest guests at The Great Indian Kapil Show, shared interesting anecdotes from their decades old friendship. Chunky Panday made some of the main revelations on the show where he recalled an interesting incident when Shakti Kapoor once tried to indirectly help him get better opportunities during the initial phase of his career.

Panday explained that the Raja Babu actor once took him to a party and made him meet some filmmakers. He introduced the Housefull actor as the next big thing in the industry, prompting them to offer him ten films in a night and made him earn Rs. 50,000 in advance payments.

"He took all the money from their pockets and handed the cash to me. That night, I signed around ten films, and it was all because of Shakti ji," shared Chunky.

However, things turned funny when nine of those filmmakers later took their money back, and the actor only got to do one film. Kapoor known for his witty comebacks, quickly mentioned that the Vijay 69 actor was lying. He asked the audience if they believed he would return the money.

The episode took another hilarious turn when Chunky shared an interesting insight from his career and revealed that actors often attend funeral events to earn more money. Panday explained that in the 80s, apart from films, events were the only source of income for actors. So he used to attend many of them regularly.

One day, he was invited to an event after completing his shoot where the organizer asked him to wear white clothes. The actor didn't give much weight to the thought and went there. But, when the Aankhen actor reached the venue, he was confused as people murmured about his arrival.

Describing the incident, he said, "I saw the dead body, and I realized I was at a funeral. I was naive and thought that the organizer might have died by the time I reached. I saw the organizer in the corner and called for him. He said, 'Sir, don't worry, your packet (of money) is with me."

The actor added that the organizer promised to give him more money if he cried at the funeral. All these revelations left everyone laughing and gave a glimpse into the fun camaraderie between Govinda, Shakti Kapoor, and Chunky Panday.

