Ananya Panday’s rumored boyfriend Walker Blanco’s reaction to her latest PIC is as perfect as it gets

Actress Ananya Panday is reportedly dating Walker Blanco, a former model now working at Anant Ambani's animal shelter, Vantara. The couple has been spotted together at various parties and often support each other on social media. Recently, the actress shared stunning photos from her latest photoshoot, which have taken the internet by storm. Walker’s reaction to her post was as perfect as it gets!

Walker Blanco took to Instagram Stories to reshare Ananya Panday’s post featuring photos from her latest photoshoot, giving her a shout-out. He also added three sunflower stickers, hinting that she looks like a sunflower in the pictures. And honestly, we couldn’t agree more!

In the post, she is seen wearing a stunning flower-made top, with flowers all over, looking effortlessly beautiful. She paired it with a simple yet classy skirt-cum-saree, exuding elegance. The pictures capture her in natural poses, and she looks absolutely unmissable!

Several users also commented on the post. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, wrote, “WOWW,” with flower emojis. Ananya’s mom, Bhavana, dropped heart, popping heart, and evil eye emojis. Mahima Makwana commented, “Uff!” Esha Gupta wrote, “Beauty.”

A user said, “Absolutely loveee.” Another commented, “Looking so maasoom.” One fan added, “Every picture of yours is so beautiful. Very good expression and style!” Someone else wrote, “Sweetuuu, looking the most PRETTIEST GIRL.”

In an earlier interview with Forbes India, Ananya Panday shared her thoughts on where she envisions herself in the next five years, both personally and professionally. On the personal front, she expressed her hopes of being married, creating a happy and settled home, and planning for babies along with lots of dogs.

On the professional side, the actress said she aims to be at the top of her game. While acknowledging the inevitable competition in the industry, she emphasized focusing on self-improvement and honing her craft to achieve her goals.

Rumors about Ananya and Walker’s relationship began swirling during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities in 2024. These speculations gained momentum on Ananya's birthday, October 30, when Walker publicly expressed his affection for her.

Sharing a heartfelt message, he wrote, "Happy Birthday, Beautiful!!! You are soooo special. I love you, Annieee." Walker was also seen attending her birthday party, further fueling the buzz about their budding romance.

On the professional front, Ananya Panday will soon be seen in an untitled film based on the life of C. Sankaran Nair, alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. The film is slated for a theatrical release on March 14, 2025.

Additionally, she is currently shooting for the second season of Call Me Bae for Prime Video. She also has Chand Mera Dil, a Dharma Productions project co-starring Lakshya, in the pipeline.

