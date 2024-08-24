Angry Young Men: Salim Khan-Javed Akhtar’s docu-series gets a unique shout out from Amul; ‘Yeh toast tea hum nahi chodenge’

Angry Young Men, the latest docu-series on the lives and illustrious careers of legendary screenwriter duo Salim-Javed is making headlines for the right reasons. While the audience is going gaga over the anecdotes in the Namrata Rao directorial tapestry, Amul India also joined the celebration with a shoutout post.

Giving a tribute to the iconic jodi of Salim-Javed, Amul India took to their social media handle and posted a cute doodle of the duo. The poster features a tagline which read, “Yeh toast tea hum nahi chhodenge!” on the top, referring to the popular line of Sholay, Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge. The dairy brand wrote, “Hungry Young Men” at the bottom of the doodle signifying the foodie writers.

In the shared doodle, two cute men can be seen holding toasts and tea in their hands and posing on the iconic bike of Sholay ft. Jai and Veeru, played by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra respectively.

The caption of the post reads, “#Amul Topical: Docu-series about Salim-Javed and famed success as a screenwriter duo!” Social Media users loved the doodle and showered love over the post. While reacting to the post, a user commented, “And you never miss to impress us with your posts,” while the other user wrote, “well deserved”. Others commented with heart emoticons and showed their support to the doodle.

Filmmaker and producer of the docu-series, Zoya Akhtar also reacted to the Amul India post. The Dil Dhadakne Do director re-shared the post on her Instagram handle and captioned it with a heartfelt emoticon. Farhan Akhtar too shared the post on his insta story and wrote, “Love It…!” Veteran actress and wife of Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi congratulated the team while sharing the doodle and expressed, “Congratulations team #Angry Young Men and #Amazon Prime!”

For the uninitiated, Angry Young Men is a three-episode docu-series that explores the lives of Salim-Javed who changed Indian cinema in the 1970s and 80s. Besides shedding light on their glorious career, the series also reflects on their personal lives and how their partnership ended after a fallout.

Directed by Namrata Rao, the docu-series is produced by Salim-Javed's children - Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar with their respective home productions. Angry Young Men: The Salim-Javed Story is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video India.

