7 Amitabh Bachchan's Highest Grossing Movies Worldwide; Kalki 2898 AD tops

Amitabh Bachchan is among the very few actors from the bygone era who are still active in the film industry. The legendary actor has always been a bankable star and a huge crowd-puller. The Star of the Millennium, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, is presently enjoying the box office success of Kalki 2898 AD. Here's taking a look at Amitabh Bachchan's highest-grossing movies worldwide.

7 Amitabh Bachchan's Highest-Grossing movies at the worldwide box office

1. Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles, has topped the box office charts of Big B's career. Set in a dystopian era, the movie promises world-class VFX, superlative performances, and never-before-seen visuals in Indian cinema.

The epic science fiction presented Bachchan as a Mahabharata immortal warrior, Ashwatthama. Amitabh Bachchan surprised the audience with his amazing ability to pull off high-octane action sequences and emerged as the biggest takeaway from the multi-starrer movie. The actor gained immense critical acclaim owing to his stupendous performance.

The magnum opus, produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, ended its theatrical run on a superb note. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie grossed Rs 980 crore worldwide and became the highest-grossing movie of Amitabh Bachchan's career.

2. Thugs Of Hindostan

Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. Set against the backdrop of British rule in India, the period action drama tells the story of thugs (looteras). The movie marked the first-ever collaboration between Aamir Khan and Big B.

Advertisement

YRF's production venture, released in 2018, generated considerable buzz but couldn't meet expectations. Thugs of Hindostan opened with a smashing opening of more than Rs 50 crore at the box office but didn't see any significant spike in the following days.

The movie collected over Rs 305 crore at the worldwide box office, including the China returns. It secured the second spot among Amitabh Bachchan's highest-grossing movies worldwide.

3. Piku

Piku stars Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan, and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The Shoojit Sircar-directed movie is a light-hearted comedy-drama that follows the story of a daughter trying her best to take care of her old father, dealing with gastric problems.

The much-loved movie not only garnered critical acclaim but also box office success. While the critics appreciated it for its screenplay, performances, and humour in writing, the audience showered love at the ticket window. Piku was a successful venture that smashed a total of Rs 141 crore globally by the end of its theatrical run. Moreover, it became the third-highest grosser in Amitabh Bachchan's long-standing career.

Advertisement

The icing on the cake is that the 80-year-old won his fourth National award for outstanding performance in Piku.

4. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Directed by Karan Johar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham stars an ensemble that includes Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The family drama was released in 2001 and emerged as a huge commercial success in India and overseas markets. Popular as K3G, the Dharma Productions' venture raked in a total of Rs 140 crore worldwide and was declared a big blockbuster at the box office.

The movie has insane rewatch value. It was hugely celebrated on its satellite release, too. Be it songs, characters, or dialogues, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham delivered a pleasing family movie in every aspect. Over time, it has attained the status of a cult classic.

The Karan Johar directorial stands fourth among Amitabh Bachchan's highest-grossing movies.

Advertisement

5. Badla

Bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Badla stars Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, and Amrita Singh in the leading roles. It is a mystery-thriller drama directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The movie was appreciated for its nail-biting screenplay and shocking climax revelation.

Badla enjoyed both critical and commercial appreciation. The 2019 released revenge story grossed Rs 137 crore globally and emerged as the fifth highest-grossing movie of Amitabh Bachchan’s career.

6. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Another Karan Johar directorial that made it to the list! Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna stars Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. The musical drama movie explored the themes of marital infidelity and dysfunctional relationships.

The movie was a major success, grossing a total box office collection of Rs 115 crore worldwide. It secured the sixth spot among Amitabh Bachchan’s highest-grossing movies at the global box office.

7. Pink

Helmed by Aniruddha Roy Chaudhary, Pink is a hard-hitting courtroom drama starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andria Tairang, Angad Bedi, and Piyush Mishra in pivotal roles. The movie, written by Sujoy Ghosh, received widespread critical acclaim for its subject, dialogues, screenplay, and performances. It was a big commercial success at the box office and was later remade in other regional languages.

Advertisement

Pink grossed over a collection of Rs 108 Crore and became the seventh highest-grossing movie of Amitabh Bachchan’s career.

Following are Amitabh Bachchan’s highest-grossing movies at the worldwide box office:

Rank Movie Box Office 1 Kalki 2898 AD Rs 980 cr 2 Thugs Of Hindostan Rs 305 cr 3 Piku Rs 141 cr 4 Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Rs 140 cr 5 Badla Rs 137 cr 6 Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna Rs 115 cr 7 Pink Rs 108 cr

On the work front, the actor is currently hosting the reality TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16. Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Vettaiyan, sharing screen space with Rajinikanth. He also has The Intern with Deepika Padukone and a Gujarati movie in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: 7 Shahid Kapoor's Highest Grossing Movies Worldwide; Padmaavat tops list