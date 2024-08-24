KL Rahul admits he was ‘scarred’ after Koffee With Karan’s episode ft Hardik Pandya: ‘I was never suspended…’

Known for his illustrious career on the field, Indian cricketer KL Rahul finally broke his silence on the infamous Koffee With Karan controversy. The cricketer faced massive backlash and suspension from the Indian cricket team in 2019 when he and Hardik Pandya made casual revelations about their personal lives on Karan Johar’s show.

In a candid chat with Nikhil Kamath on his podcast, KL Rahul opened up on how the whole controversy around the Koffee with Karan episode impacted his life and lowered his self-esteem. While recalling his tumultuous phase, Rahul said, “The interview was a different world. That changed me. Completely changed me. I was a very soft spoken person growing up. Then I played for India and became very confident. People will know I have been in a room of 100 people. Now I don't because that interview scarred me massively.”

KL Rahul further talked about being suspended from the Indian cricket team and added that he was never punished in school or had seen such harsh treatment because of which he was clueless about how to handle it. “I did mischief in schools but nothing to get me expelled from school or my parents have come,” expressed the cricketer.

For the uninitiated, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya visited Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee with Karan in 2019. While speaking about their personal lives, the duo went unfiltered and shared some unheard details that sparked a nationwide controversy.

Advertisement

Hardik talked about informing his parents of losing virginity and pointing out women at a party while mentioning their reaction, ‘Wah proud of you beta’. When KJo asked them about dating the same woman, Rahul expressed that it depends on the women while Pandya ended it by saying that that's based on talent. The latter also commented, “whoever gets her, takes her.” Hardik also made some unfavourable remarks attributing to his black side.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more such interesting stories!

ALSO READ: Is Hardik Pandya dating British singer Jasmin Walia after separation from Natasa Stankovic? Fans claim duo ‘enjoying together in Greece’