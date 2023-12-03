Animal: Did you know 500 kg monstrous machine gun used by Ranbir Kapoor is REAL and not CGI?

Animal, the crime thriller movie, is currently making waves at the box office with impressive numbers for its opening weekend. Fans have lauded the film for its high-octane action sequences and the stellar performances of the cast. A particular highlight from the trailer that garnered attention was a scene in which lead star Ranbir Kapoor is seen unleashing a barrage of bullets with a massive machine gun. Interestingly, it has been disclosed that the machine gun was not created using CGI but was, in fact, real.

Machine gun used by Ranbir Kapoor in Animal was built from scratch

The promotional discussions of Animal in Chennai shed light on the colossal machine gun featured in the trailer. Production designer Suresh Selvarajan disclosed that the 500 kg war machine gun was entirely man-made, constructed from scratch using real steel. The impressive creation took four months to build.

Speaking about this extraordinary machine showcased in the 18-minute interval action sequence of the film, Selvarajan remarked, “I never saw such a thing happen for any Indian film. It was Sandeep's (director) vision.”

Ranbir Kapoor on shooting with the war machine for Animal

During the Chennai promotions, Ranbir Kapoor reminisced about the moment when Suresh Selvarajan first presented the war machine to them, expressing their amazement. Ranbir noted that the machine was created from scratch, describing it as an original piece. He praised the ingenuity of both Selvarajan and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, calling it a great idea.

Ranbir shared his experience of filming with the machine, highlighting the challenge of portraying the action realistically. He conveyed that actors often have to simulate scenarios, and in this case, operate a heavy and large machine gun. He emphasized the importance of imagining how such actions would impact the body and ears during prolonged shooting hours.

He acknowledged the necessity of envisioning these effects, even though the bullets themselves were not real, showcasing the magical aspect of filmmaking. Ranbir further expressed his fascination with the concept, praising the incredible creation of the machine gun, and stated feeling fortunate to have the opportunity.

The machine gun has been displayed during the movie premieres, providing fans with the opportunity to capture photographs alongside this impressive and unique prop.

Meanwhile, Animal, boasting an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor, premiered in theaters on December 1.

