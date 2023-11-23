Animal Trailer OUT: Ranbir Kapoor ignites screens with violent avatar; Anil Kapoor-Bobby Deol impress

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie Animal is generating a lot of excitement and is one of the most awaited films this year. The buzz started as soon as it was revealed. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri, the film is scheduled to be released next month. Today, the makers have finally dropped the film’s trailer and it has increased the excitement even further.

About Animal’s trailer

Today on November 23, the makers of Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, have finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film.

The trailer is full of entertaining elements and it catches your attention right from the beginning, and the intensity keeps building with each scene. The relationship between the father and son is portrayed in a unique and fascinating manner. The trailer highlights top-notch background music and music that you'll truly enjoy, showcasing Kapoor in a character that's imperfect yet captivating. Rashmika Mandanna also has her own moments to shine in the movie.

About Animal

The teaser for Animal came out earlier, raising fans' excitement for the movie. The story revolves around a father-son relationship, with Ranbir playing a man committed to safeguarding his family and their hidden truths. Anil Kapoor portrays Ranbir's father, Balbir Singh, and Rashmika Mandanna is cast as Geetanjali, a possible romantic interest for Ranbir's character.

Before, the creators revealed a poster of Bobby Deol in Animal, showing his face with blood on it. In the movie, he plays a strong and menacing villain.

T-Series by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Cine1 Studios by Murad Khetani, and Bhadrakali Pictures by Pranay Reddy Vanga have backed the film Animal. The film is set to come out on December 1st this year.