Anurag Kashyap admits he took up acting jobs to get daughter Aaliyah Kashyap married; ‘Now I am more calm…’

Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap, tied the knot with Shane Gregoire in a lavish yet intimate ceremony. Earlier, Anurag mentioned that the wedding expenses were comparable to the budget of his smaller films. In a recent interview, he revealed that 'he took on acting jobs to cover the costs', admitting that, as an indie filmmaker, affording such an extravagant celebration wasn’t easy. He also shared that he feels calmer now that the wedding is over.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Anurag Kashyap shared his plans for 2025, which revolve around self-care and personal growth. The filmmaker revealed that he intends to take a break from directing, focusing instead on relaxation, rejuvenation, and enjoying films.

Reflecting on the past year, he mentioned it had been packed with filmmaking, acting, and the significant milestone of his daughter’s wedding. Kashyap expressed relief now that the wedding is behind him, stating that he feels calmer and ready to focus on nurturing his soul.

Aaliyah Kashyap tied the knot with her longtime partner, Shane Gregoire, in a traditional ceremony held in Mumbai. Surrounded by their nearest and dearest, the couple glowed with happiness as they exchanged their vows.

Anurag shared stunning pictures from the wedding on Instagram, captioning them: "Ye bhi gayi .. @shanegregoire my Silly take care of her. And I will get back to my stubborn self. Thank you @artb and @rheadewan for making it happen so beautifully. Thank you everyone for coming."

Aaliyah and Shane got engaged in a private ceremony in Mumbai last year, with the couple sharing the joyous news on Instagram in May 2023. Aaliyah, a popular social media influencer, promotes various brands on her platforms and also creates content for her YouTube channel.

In the same interview, The Dev D director revealed his plans to leave Mumbai and relocate to the South in 2025. He expressed his discontent with the Hindi film industry, criticizing its obsession with profits, remakes, and the culture of creating stars.

Kashyap stated that these factors hinder creativity and innovation, and he also mentioned that working with entitled actors has been a difficult experience for him.

