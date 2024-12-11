Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire’s Wedding Reception: Abhishek Bachchan poses with nephew Agastya Nanda; Suhana Khan, Bobby Deol and more arrive in style

Ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is finally married to the love of her life Shane Gregoire. On December 11, 2024, the couple got into happy matrimony soon after which, they hosted several B-town celebs at their wedding reception. From Suhana Khan to Abhishek Bachchan and Bobby Deol, check out how all made stunning entries at the star-studded soiree.

Let’s start by stating that the couple of the hour, Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire looked gorgeous together. They attracted eyeballs went the celebs arrived at the venue, hand-in-hand. The bride let her hair loose for the most happening night of their lives.

Check it out:

Abhishek Bachchan made a stylish entry at the event donning a dark-hued blazer with matching pants. He paired it up with a plain round-neck t-shirt and formal shoes. As he took center stage to pose for the paparazzi at Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding reception, the Ghoomer actor invited his nephew Agastya Nanda to pose with him. The young star ate and left no crumbs with his traditional attire.

Check it out:

Next up was Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan who raised the glamour quotient at the event by arriving in a stunning saree. The Archies debutant wore a stunning pastel-hued saree with embellishments on the pleats and border. She paired it with a studded sleeveless blouse and a pair of jumkaas. Keeping her hair styled in waves, she sported minimal makeup and a tiny bindi to go with it.

Advertisement

Check it out:

Arriving next was the handsome and stylish hunk of B-town, Bobby Deol. The Animal star didn’t disappoint with his effortless all-black ensemble. His perfectly styled hair and that salt-and-pepper beard look did major talking. Deol arrived with his lovely wife Tanya Deol who complimented his attire with a beige saree.

Check it out:

Yet again, Taapsee Pannu proved that a saree is her favorite piece of clothing. The actress paired the Indian attire with a pair of stunning earrings. She was joined by actor Pavail Gulatie at the red-carpet event.

Check it out:

Anurag Kashyap’s ex-wife, actress Kalki Koechlin also arrived at the wedding reception to shower the newly-wedded couple with love and good luck. For the night, she sported a stunning saree that complimented her skin tone.

Check it out:

Apart from them, Nawazuddin Siddiqui stepped in with his daughter Shone. Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who recently got married to South Indian actor Naga Chaitanya, made her first public appearance post their wedding.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: INSIDE Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire’s Wedding: Bride and groom get emotional during rituals; Anurag Kashyap dances to dhol beats