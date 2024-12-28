Year Ender 2024 POLL: 6 most iconic debutants; Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh to Junaid Khan - VOTE for your favorite

The year 2024 witnessed the entry of several new and promising faces into the Hindi film industry. These newcomers managed to carve out a unique place in the audience’s hearts. From Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh in Varun Dhawan's Baby John to Abhay Verma in Munjya and Junaid Khan in Maharaj, each debutant had something special to offer.

1. Keerthy Suresh (Baby John)

The National Award-winning actress is known for her acclaimed presence in the South Indian film industry. After charming audiences with her performances in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, she recently made her Hindi debut in Kalees’ directorial Baby John. Her portrayal of Meera Verma won over the audience with the sweetness and depth of emotion she brought to her scenes.

2. Wamiqa Gabbi (Baby John)

Up next on the list is Wamiqa Gabbi, who has been ruling the internet. Known for her stellar appearances in Tamil and Punjabi movies, the actress has received immense appreciation for her digital projects like Khufiya and Jubilee. She made her big silver screen debut with the Atlee-backed Baby John alongside Varun Dhawan. Despite having limited screen presence, she ensured a lasting impact on the audience with her role as Tara/Adhira Verman.

3. Junaid Khan (Maharaj)

Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, was among the many talented stars to make their debut in 2024. Instead of choosing a common path, he opted for an 'unconventional' debut with Siddharth P. Malhotra’s period drama Maharaj, co-starring Shalini Pandey and Sharvari. His excellent portrayal of Karsandas Mulji in the film, based on the 1862 Libel Case, was compelling and convincing enough to leave a lasting impression on the hearts of the audience.

4. Abhay Verma (Munjya)

Amar Kaushik's horror-comedy universe has already been enjoying a massive fanbase, and Aditya Sarpotdar’s Munjya turned out to be the icing on the cake. There couldn't have been a better debut for the surprise package, Abhay Verma, who portrayed the role of Bittu. In addition, his endearing chemistry with Sharvari was nothing short of a visual delight. With his exceptional performance, the debutant has surely promised a fruitful career ahead.

5. Lakshya (Kill)

Up next is Lakshya, who was initially supposed to make his debut with Bedhadak, which was eventually shelved. However, as destiny had its own plans, he finally made his debut with Kill alongside Raghav Juyal. The acclaimed film not only received immense appreciation, but his action-packed role as Commando Amrit also won hearts. His performance was not only convincing, but the ease with which he performed on screen makes it safe to say that he has proved he is here to stay.

6. Pashmina Roshan (Ishq Vish Rebound)

Last but not least is Hrithik Roshan’s cousin, Pashmina Roshan, who stepped into the industry with Ishq Vishk Rebound alongside Rohit Saraf and Jibraan Khan. Directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, the film is a remake of the 2003 hit Ishq Vishk, which starred Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. Nearly 21 years later, the film was remade, with Pashmina portraying the role of Sanya Malhotra. Her performance was praised by cine-goers for the cheerfulness and positive vibes she brought to the screen.

