Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli glow in UNSEEN pic from Dubai; fan says ‘In love with their…’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spent some quality time together in Dubai during the Champions Trophy 2025. Earlier, some glimpses of the couple posing with their fans had surfaced on the internet. Now, in another unseen picture, Virat and Anushka were seen absolutely glowing with happiness. A netizen expressed their love for the couple’s smile.

On March 20, 2025, a user from Dubai took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The actress looked stunning in an orange dress with a brown floral print. She accessorized her look with delicate earrings and rings. Anushka wore minimal makeup and left her hair open.

Virat had his arm around his wife’s shoulder. He was dressed in a smart brown shirt with white pants and a beige jacket. The couple was all smiles as they posed in front of a lit-up building at night.

The caption of the post read, “With Mr. and Mrs. Kohli,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Have a look at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s unseen picture!

Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the couple in the comment section of the post. One person exclaimed, “Wow,” while another wrote, “I’m in love with their smiles.”

Some fans of Virushka shared the photograph on X (formerly Twitter) and showered it with red hearts and heart-eye emojis. A netizen called them “Gorgeous people,” and another stated, “They look so good together man.” A tweet read, “They looking so different and beautiful in this pictures, umm can't tell exactly what but something really unique.”

The final match of the Champions Trophy took place on March 9, 2025. India played against New Zealand in the high-stakes game. Anushka Sharma, who has been her husband’s constant cheerleader, was spotted in the stands of the Dubai International Stadium.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress was seen cheering for all the players throughout the match. After India secured the victory, Virat Kohli came to her and embraced her lovingly.

Virat is now back in India for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He played the tournament’s first match on March 22.