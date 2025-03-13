POLL RESULT: Fans pick their favorite Anushka Sharma performance; can you guess?

Anushka Sharma is one of the most popular actresses in Hindi cinema. She has entertained the audience with her films throughout her career. Pinkvilla recently conducted a poll to allow the fans to choose their favorite performance of Anushka. They have now selected their winner. Read on to know the results of the poll.

Results of the poll for the fan-favorite Anushka Sharma performance:

The poll to determine the favorite Anushka Sharma performance of the fans was conducted on March 10, 2025. Readers were asked to select between five options: Taani Sahni in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Alizeh Khan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder in Zero, Sejal Zaveri in Jab Harry Met Sejal, and Mamta Sharma in Sui Dhaaga.

The voting was open for two days. According to the votes, Anushka's performance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil impressed the fans the most. It secured 47.37% of the votes, followed by Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, which got 36.84% of the votes. Sui Dhaaga ended up in third position with 15.79% of the votes.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is a musical romantic drama, which was released in cinemas in 2016. In the movie, Anushka Sharma starred opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Fawad Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also played pivotal roles. The tale of one-sided love was directed by Karan Johar. The music album was immensely loved by the audience and is popular to date.

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2022 film Qala in a cameo appearance. She shot for Chakda 'Xpress, a biographical sports drama, but the film remains unreleased. There is no update yet on Anushka’s future projects.

The actress was recently spotted at the Champions Trophy 2025 final where she cheered for team India and her husband, Virat Kohli. The couple’s heartwarming moments went viral on the internet.