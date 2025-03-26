When Anushka Sharma intervened with heartwarming gesture after Nitish Kumar Reddy failed at getting ‘proper photo’ with Virat Kohli

Indian cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy made his first international century against Australia at the Boxing Day Test last year. Following this, his parents were also seen striking poses with the actress Anushka Sharma. Most recently, the young cricketer remembered vying for a selfie with Kohli a few years ago and how the actress compensated for it with a heartwarming gesture.

While speaking with Puma India, Nitish Kumar Reddy remembered attending the Naman Under-16 Awards when he was 16. He shared that he wanted a 'proper photo' with Virat Kohli, who was also present at the event but couldn't hold himself back from taking a picture. The young cricketer recalled that he didn't have a phone of him as well, but Kohli was sitting right behind him.

Thus, not letting go of the opportunity, Reddy took his mama's phone, who accompanied him there, and clicked a selfie from the background. Nonetheless, he also wanted Virat not to notice that he was taking a picture.

He continued by mentioning, "Later on, I really wanted a good picture with him, but he was talking to some old lady, and there were bodyguards, and it was his prime time, and no one is really getting near him. At that time, Anushka Sharma she saw me that I was really trying hard and not able to get. She came up to me and said, 'Come, I will give you a picture.' That was a great moment. I didn't expect that she would come and give a picture."

Reddy added that ever since he hasn’t spoken to either Virat or Anushka about it. However, Nitish’s sister Tejaswi had told the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress about it and even showed the picture to her.

Last year, after the Boxing Day Test, a picture went viral on the internet that showed Nitish’s family, including his father Mutyala and his sister, posing with Anushka. The actress was joined by both her kids, Vamika and Akaay, to the match.

While Nitish is a part of the Indian Premier League team, SunRisers Hyderabad, Virat, on the other hand, represents Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Anushka has been staying away from films as of now to concentrate on her personal life.