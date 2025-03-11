Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's chemistry in Harshit Rana's latest Instagram post is proof why they are Bollywood's it couple

Anushka Sharma was present during the final match of the Champions Trophy 2025. Pictures and videos of her heartwarming moments with husband Virat Kohli post India’s victory have been doing the rounds on the internet. Recently, cricketer Harshit Rana shared an adorable post with the duo. Virat and Anushka’s chemistry once again proved why they are Bollywood’s IT couple.

Today, March 11, 2025, Harshit Rana took to Instagram and shared some happy scenes that unfolded after India’s win against New Zealand in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025. In the first picture, he posed with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The cricketers were dressed in their jerseys, white coats, and medals. Anushka looked stunning in a denim shirt and shorts.

Virat held his wife close in the picture, and their huge smiles radiated happiness. Other photos showed Harshit posing with the trophy. He also posted a selfie with Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Arshdeep Singh.

The caption of the post read, “Wholesome moments.” Have a look!

Netizens showered love on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in the comments section of the post. One person said, “King x queen,” while another wrote, “Virushka and rana ji.” Many users extended their congratulations to Harshit Rana. A comment read, “Champion best amazing love it.” Others conveyed their love with red hearts and fire emojis.

India played New Zealand in the final match of the Champions Trophy on March 9, 2025. Anushka Sharma was spotted in the stands of the Dubai International Stadium many times during the game. She was seen cheering for the Indian players throughout. After India won the match, Virat Kohli came to his wife and gave her a warm hug.

Earlier, during the semi-final against Australia. Virat Kohli made 84 crucial runs in the chase. Anushka gave him a standing ovation for his effort after he lost his wicket.

Many Bollywood celebrities extended their congratulations to Team India after their final win. These included Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Bobby Deol, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, and more.