Anushka Sharma gives warm hug to Virat Kohli as Team India wins Champions Trophy 2025; internet titles her 'Lady Luck'

Celebrations have stopped yet. Social media is continuously buzzing with several unseen moments from the final match of the Champions Trophy 2025. Among them is a viral clip of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli that has taken the internet by storm. In the video, the actress can be seen giving a warm congratulatory hug to her husband who played a key role in bringing the prime home. Check it out!

Anushka Sharma has always stayed behind her husband Virat Kohli in his highs and lows. She rarely misses any match played by the Indian Team and makes sure to cheer for her husband from the stands. Yet again, she made sure to be present at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to root for team India as they played against New Zealand at the final match of the Champions Trophy 2025.

After the Men in Blue claimed the trophy, like a dedicated and loving husband, Virat Kohli ran to his wife to celebrate this amazing feat with her. In a viral clip, the celebrity couple can be seen giving each other a warm, tight hug as a celebration of India’s win over the opponents. Virat then held the hand of his wife and took her along with him on the ground, where they rejoiced with the rest of the team members.

Anushka Sharma celebrates with Virat Kohli:

Soon after the video spread like wildfire, people took to the comments section to praise the lovely couple. While some called the PK actress Virat’s ‘Lady Luck’ others could get over their lovely moment.

Rohit Sharma’s wife and kids were also on the ground, watching the live match from Dubai. Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal made sure to cheer for the players from the pavilions. He was joined by RJ Mahvash and Vivek Oberoi. Soon after the Indian Team clinched the coveted trophy, mom-to-be Athiya Shetty took to social media and dropped an adorable picture.

She shared a photo of her husband KL Rahul from the ground and showered him with love. The actress also flaunted her cute baby bump in the image. Apart from her, B-town celebs like Suniel Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Suhana Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Angad Bedi, Sidharth Malhotra, Sushmita Sen and many more celebrated India’s most-awaited win.