Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s new PIC from Dubai with fans takes over the internet; netizens gush over ‘King and Queen’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the most admired couples in Bollywood. Their viral pictures and videos often stir the internet — be it from cricket stadiums or with their fans. While the couple was recently in Dubai for the Champions Trophy 2025, a new picture of them posing with their fans has taken over the internet.

A picture has been shared by fans in which the celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are seen delightfully posing with them. The picture clicked in Dubai featured the actress exuding glow in a checkered shirt with white collars paired with baggy denim and white sneakers. Keeping a minimal makeup look, she kept her hair left open.

Meanwhile, Virat completed her in an all-white outfit as he sported a white shirt paired with matching pants. He completed his look with a beige jacket over it, stylish eyeglasses, and comfy footwear. "Passion, discipline, and a never-give-up attitude—Virat Kohli defines greatness!" a fan captioned the post.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's viral pic

Several fans reacted to the post with fire and red-heart emojis. Meanwhile, a section of users hailed them as "King and Queen".

Notably, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress consistently accompanied her husband to cheer him during Champions Trophy 2025 matches that were held in Dubai. Several pictures and videos of the PDA moments of the couple broke the internet.

Meanwhile, Virat recently shared his two cents on BCCI’s new policy suggesting that partners and children would only be allowed to join them on tours lasting more than 45 days after the first two weeks, with their stay limited to 14 days.

As per ESPNcricinfo., speaking at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit before IPL 2025, the cricketer noted the value that one’s family brings to a large extent.

"And I feel quite disappointed about that because it's like people who have no control over what's going on are kind of brought into conversations and put out at the forefront that, 'oh, maybe they need to be kept away',” he said.

Virat and Anushka got married in 2017 and have two kids- Vamika and Akaay whom they welcomed in 2021 and 2024 respectively.